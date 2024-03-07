Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ministers told the Grace case commission of inquiry they are “not happy” that it has sought another extension for its final report.
- President Michael D Higgins returned to Áras an Uachtaráin after spending a week in hospital.
- HSE chief Bernard Gloster said the number of cancelled operations in UHL hospitals so far this year due to pressure on hospitals is “not acceptable”.
- An Oireachtas Committee is set to recommend that legislative changes be made to allow for assisted dying under certain circumstances.
- Tánaiste Micheal Martin confirmed in the Dáil that Ireland is actively engaged with Jordan and other countries in planning aid air drops into Gaza.
- Two men who face multiple charges in connection with human trafficking and money laundering appeared in court in Cork.
- The advice of the Attorney General to Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman regarding the referendums on family and care was leaked.
- Dublin Airport was hit with a €10.1 million fine for failing to meet targets around cleanliness and security queue times.
- A man who provided a getaway car for the attempted murder of notorious Limerick gangster Christy Keane was jailed for six-and-a-half years by the Special Criminal Court.
- Saoírse Ruane, A Toy Show favourite who inspired millions, died aged 12.
INTERNATIONAL
#STATE OF THE UNION The US military is to set up a temporary port in Gaza so that more aid can get into the besieged territory, President Joe Biden will say in his State of the Union speech tonight.
#ICJ Israel rebuked South Africa for its urgent petition to the International Court of Justice yesterday that called on the court to issue extra emergency orders to Israel as part of the genocide case against it.
#EUROVISION Israel’s Eurovision entry, which was scrutinised after claims that it had a political message, has been deemed eligible to compete in the song contest.
#THE NORTH The UK government announced it is to appeal over a ruling by the High Court in Belfast that one of the key elements of the Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy Act is unlawful.
#HANNAH GUTIERREZ-REID A jury convicted a movie weapons supervisor of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the western movie Rust.
PARTING SHOT
Tedfest kicked off on Inis Mór today.
The annual celebration of all things Father Ted includes everything from a Lovely Girls competition, Blind Date with Eoin McLove, a Mrs Doyle Lip Sync Showdown and the Craggy Cup.
To coincide with the convention, we’re asking who your favourite Father Ted character is.
It may take you a while to decide, so why not enjoy some highlights from the show while you think.
have your say