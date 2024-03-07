Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A swan in the pond in St Stephen's Green Park in Dublin. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Zhenya, a Ukrainian soldier stands inside a trench 100 meters from enemy lines in the Donetsk Oblast. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#STATE OF THE UNION The US military is to set up a temporary port in Gaza so that more aid can get into the besieged territory, President Joe Biden will say in his State of the Union speech tonight.

#ICJ Israel rebuked South Africa for its urgent petition to the International Court of Justice yesterday that called on the court to issue extra emergency orders to Israel as part of the genocide case against it.

#EUROVISION Israel’s Eurovision entry, which was scrutinised after claims that it had a political message, has been deemed eligible to compete in the song contest.

#THE NORTH The UK government announced it is to appeal over a ruling by the High Court in Belfast that one of the key elements of the Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy Act is unlawful.

#HANNAH GUTIERREZ-REID A jury convicted a movie weapons supervisor of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the western movie Rust.

PARTING SHOT

Tedfest kicked off on Inis Mór today.

The annual celebration of all things Father Ted includes everything from a Lovely Girls competition, Blind Date with Eoin McLove, a Mrs Doyle Lip Sync Showdown and the Craggy Cup.

To coincide with the convention, we’re asking who your favourite Father Ted character is.

It may take you a while to decide, so why not enjoy some highlights from the show while you think.