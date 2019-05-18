Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman sets off a flare at the Raise the Roof housing protest in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon campaigning alongside European election candidate Alyn Smith, Ben Macpherson and Deirdrie Brock MP in Edinburgh Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#IBIZA AFFAIR Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called a snap election after a hidden-camera sting forced far-right Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to resign.

#AUSTRALIA Australia’s ruling conservative coalition appeared to secure a shock election win, after surveys originally predicted a centre-left Labor victory.

#I’LL BE BACK Arnold Schwarzenegger reassured fans after he was attacked at a sports event in South Africa.

PARTING SHOT

Last night, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage held a rally in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

But ahead of the event, Scottish police asked a nearby McDonald’s restaurant to suspend sales of milkshakes over concerns that protesters would throw them at him.

Source: Twitter

It’s no use crying.

