Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A housing demonstration in Dublin, a rise in the polls for the Green Party, and a snap election in Austria: here’s what made the news today.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 18 May 2019, 8:08 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

housing protest 603_90571144 A woman sets off a flare at the Raise the Roof housing protest in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

European Parliament election Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon campaigning alongside European election candidate Alyn Smith, Ben Macpherson and Deirdrie Brock MP in Edinburgh Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#IBIZA AFFAIR Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called a snap election after a hidden-camera sting forced far-right Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to resign.

#AUSTRALIA Australia’s ruling conservative coalition appeared to secure a shock election win, after surveys originally predicted a centre-left Labor victory.

#I’LL BE BACK Arnold Schwarzenegger reassured fans after he was attacked at a sports event in South Africa.

PARTING SHOT

Last night, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage held a rally in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

But ahead of the event, Scottish police asked a nearby McDonald’s restaurant to suspend sales of milkshakes over concerns that protesters would throw them at him.

Ice cream Source: Twitter

It’s no use crying.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

