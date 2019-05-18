Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Dublin city centre to stage a protest against the housing crisis.
- A solicitor representing a couple at the centre of a case involving an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital said they are “mentally and physically devastated”.
- Two opinion polls showed a four-point increase in support for the Green Party ahead of next week’s European and local elections.
- A fundraising page set up to help find climber and Trinity College professor Séamus Lawless has raised almost €180,000 in its first 24 hours.
- Three men were charged in connection with an attempted ATM theft in Belfast yesterday.
- New records showed that US-based lobby groups and representatives from two states urged the government to vote down the Occupied Territories Bill.
INTERNATIONAL
#IBIZA AFFAIR Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called a snap election after a hidden-camera sting forced far-right Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to resign.
#AUSTRALIA Australia’s ruling conservative coalition appeared to secure a shock election win, after surveys originally predicted a centre-left Labor victory.
#I’LL BE BACK Arnold Schwarzenegger reassured fans after he was attacked at a sports event in South Africa.
PARTING SHOT
Last night, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage held a rally in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.
But ahead of the event, Scottish police asked a nearby McDonald’s restaurant to suspend sales of milkshakes over concerns that protesters would throw them at him.
It’s no use crying.
Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.
