Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Nurses announced a further two strike dates in February.
- The chairperson of the National Children’s Hospital project stepped down.
- It was bitter disappointment for Ireland after they lost their opening Six Nations game to England in the Aviva Stadium.
- A weather warning remains in place for the weekend as Met Éireann warned of severe frost.
- Gardaí finished their search of a site in Louth after finding a “substantial quantity” of ammunition.
- An investigation is under way after multiple shots were fired at a house in Ballymun.
- There are fears a lack of staff at an emergency centre could see “one garda directing 100 cars”.
- Thieves used a digger to steal an ATM from a garage in Down.
- The government’s Rainy Day Fund will not be used for Brexit.
- The State will no longer automatically pay for barristers in personal insolvency cases.
- Dublin Apocalypse manuscripts have been put online for the first time.
INTERNATIONAL
#CARL CARR: A body discovered near a motorway in Spain is believed to be that of missing Irishman Carl Carr.
#RALPH NORTHAM: A US governor is under pressure to resign after a “clearly racist and offensive photo” was unearthed.
#NUCLEAR DEAL: Russia is now pulling out of a key nuclear weapons after the US did so first.
PARTING SHOT
The Super Bowl takes place in Atlanta tomorrow.
A big part of the American Football showpiece is always the half time show, which has featured iconic figures such as Prince, Paul McCartney and U2 in the past.
This year, however, some of the biggest names in music turned down the chance to perform.
