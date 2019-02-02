Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

It wasn't to be for Ireland today. Source: Brian Lawless/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

A snowy Angel of the North in England today Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Images

#CARL CARR: A body discovered near a motorway in Spain is believed to be that of missing Irishman Carl Carr.

#RALPH NORTHAM: A US governor is under pressure to resign after a “clearly racist and offensive photo” was unearthed.

#NUCLEAR DEAL: Russia is now pulling out of a key nuclear weapons after the US did so first.

PARTING SHOT

The Super Bowl takes place in Atlanta tomorrow.

A big part of the American Football showpiece is always the half time show, which has featured iconic figures such as Prince, Paul McCartney and U2 in the past.

This year, however, some of the biggest names in music turned down the chance to perform.

This article on the BBC tries to explain why.