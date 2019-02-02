This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 7:50 PM
47 minutes ago 1,844 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4473659

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland v England - Guinness Six Nations - Aviva Stadium It wasn't to be for Ireland today. Source: Brian Lawless/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Winter weather Feb 2nd 2019 A snowy Angel of the North in England today Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Images

#CARL CARR: A body discovered near a motorway in Spain is believed to be that of missing Irishman Carl Carr.

#RALPH NORTHAM: A US governor is under pressure to resign after a “clearly racist and offensive photo” was unearthed.

#NUCLEAR DEAL: Russia is now pulling out of a key nuclear weapons after the US did so first.

PARTING SHOT

The Super Bowl takes place in Atlanta tomorrow.

A big part of the American Football showpiece is always the half time show, which has featured iconic figures such as Prince, Paul McCartney and U2 in the past.

This year, however, some of the biggest names in music turned down the chance to perform.

This article on the BBC tries to explain why.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Big freeze: Weather warning in place for weekend as Met Éireann warns of severe frost
    100,799  34
    2
    		By all means stand with the nurses when they strike, but don't stand by when others do the same
    38,278  120
    3
    		'There's a good chance we'll have to': Trump hints that he might declare state of emergency
    37,225  79
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus exposed over 100 job applicants' details in an email blunder
    314  0
    2
    		Why Dublin's MetroLink is too important to succumb to the whingers and naysayers
    201  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    92,943  126
    2
    		Ireland U20 show attacking intent to grab brilliant bonus point win over England
    49,279  63
    3
    		LIVE: Dublin v Galway, Limerick v Tipperary - Saturday GAA match tracker
    35,747  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Chris O'Dowd, Justin Bieber, and Emily Blunt... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    4,343  0
    2
    		How Well Do You Know St. Brigid?
    3,634  1
    3
    		7 books to make your February commute a bit more enjoyable
    2,836  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Woman whose boyfriend was killed and dumped in slurry pit complained to gardaí over missing person posters
    Molly and Tom Martens appeal hears evidence excluded from trial supported self-defence claim
    HSE
    'Grotesque and reprehensible': Harris 'extraordinarily concerned' over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion
    'Grotesque and reprehensible': Harris 'extraordinarily concerned' over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion
    Multiple investigations under way over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at NMH
    HSE reports 25 deaths in flu season but says it appears to have hit its peak
    GARDAí
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    Gardaí investigate after two Quinn company employees allegedly assaulted in Cavan
    IRELAND
    Ireland battered by England as Grand Slam defence ends at first hurdle
    Ireland battered by England as Grand Slam defence ends at first hurdle
    As it happened: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie