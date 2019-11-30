This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 8:00 PM
19 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4913394

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

EKo1klxXsAAMPzm Mark Ward in the Dublin South West count centre today Source: Ronan Duffy/TheJournal.ie

  • Counting is continuing in the four Dáil by-elections this evening.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said a Fine Gael TD will not be “trialled by media” as questions about his Dáil attendance record have been raised in recent days.
  • Gardaí may be in a position to charge Lisa Smith following her expected arrival back in Ireland this weekend, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said. 
  • A man has died after a fatal road traffic collision in Co Limerick.
  • A man has appeared in court in Northern Ireland charged with murdering an 11-month-old baby boy.
  • Gardaí in Cork are appealing for information after a man was shot in Ballyvolane yesterday evening. 
  • A man has been arrested after gardaí seized suspected stolen car parts worth over €30,000.

INTERNATIONAL

incident-on-london-bridge Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting the scene of the London Bridge attack Source: Steve Parsons via PA Images

#LONDON: London Bridge killer Usman Khan was a convicted terrorist who had been a member of an al Qaida-inspired group, it has been confirmed today.

#BBC: The BBC has confirmed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be allowed to appear on the Andrew Marr Show in the wake of yesterday’s attack. 

#NORTH KOREA: North Korea has warned Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he could soon see a “real ballistic missile”.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin GAA has today that Jim Gavin has stepped down as manager of the county’s senior footballers.

Gavin created history this summer when he led his team to a record fifth successive All-Ireland title, beating Kerry in a replay.

Chairman of the County Committee, Seán Shanley, said the Dublin County Board will shortly begin the process of appointing his successor.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

