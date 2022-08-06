Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 19°C Saturday 6 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0393 Mario Bros. characters pictured today at the Dublin Comic Con at the Convention Centre. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL 

russia-ukraine-war A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of headquarters of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration building destroyed by a Russian attack.

#ARCHIEBATTERSBEE A London hospital on withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle.

#ABORTION The White House assailed Indiana lawmakers for passing sweeping curbs on abortion access, calling it “devastating” step for the Midwestern state.

#UKRAINE Russian forces have begun an assault on two key cities in the eastern Donetsk region and kept up rocket and shelling attacks on other Ukrainian cities.

#GAZA Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says he is “deeply concerned” about escalations in Gaza and impact of Israeli strikes on civilians.

#AMNESTY The Head of Amnesty International’s Ukraine office resigned, accusing the organisation of parroting Kremlin propaganda in a controversial report that criticised the war-torn country’s military response to Russia’s invasion.

#BIDEN The US president tested negative for Covid-19, days after coming down with a second bout of the illness.

#TORYPARTY Rishi Sunak bragging about working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns has divided Tory figures.

PARTING SHOT

dillon-quirke Dillon Quirke, pictured in action for the Tipperary senior hurlers last year. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“A smashing person.” Tributes have been paid after the sudden passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke. A vigil in his memory will be held tonight at 8.15pm in Clonoulty-Rossmore’s club grounds.

Patrick Coleman

