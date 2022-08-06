Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#ARCHIEBATTERSBEE A London hospital on withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle.
#ABORTION The White House assailed Indiana lawmakers for passing sweeping curbs on abortion access, calling it “devastating” step for the Midwestern state.
#UKRAINE Russian forces have begun an assault on two key cities in the eastern Donetsk region and kept up rocket and shelling attacks on other Ukrainian cities.
#GAZA Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says he is “deeply concerned” about escalations in Gaza and impact of Israeli strikes on civilians.
#AMNESTY The Head of Amnesty International’s Ukraine office resigned, accusing the organisation of parroting Kremlin propaganda in a controversial report that criticised the war-torn country’s military response to Russia’s invasion.
#BIDEN The US president tested negative for Covid-19, days after coming down with a second bout of the illness.
#TORYPARTY Rishi Sunak bragging about working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns has divided Tory figures.
PARTING SHOT
“A smashing person.” Tributes have been paid after the sudden passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke. A vigil in his memory will be held tonight at 8.15pm in Clonoulty-Rossmore’s club grounds.
