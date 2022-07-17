Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
WORLD
PARTING SHOT
A march for Trans and Intersex Pride was held in Dublin yesterday with organisers saying the event aimed to “challenge the homophobic and transphobic attacks our community has suffered over the last few years”.
One chant promoted on the ‘transpridedublin’ Instagram account targeted RTÉ for perceived transphobia stating: ‘Transphobia ruins lives, RTE apologise.’
