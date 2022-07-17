Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 27°C Sunday 17 July 2022
Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 17 Jul 2022, 7:34 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

viewofdalysbridgeshakeybridgeandriverleeat Shakey Bridge in Cork city Source: Shutterstock/Samuel Maciel

  • A Fianna Fáil TD has said that Micheál Martin should resign as party leader as he steps down from the role of Taoiseach at the end of the year.
  • Detailed sectoral emissions limits should “hopefully” be finalised by the end of this month, according to Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan.
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious but “not life-threatening assault” that occurred on The Shakey Bridge in Cork City, at approximately 4:30pm this afternoon.
  • Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said that too little has been done to build understanding and co-operation between Northern Ireland and the Republic since the Good Friday Agreement at a commemoration event for Seán Lemass.
  •  Leinster will be subject to a Status Yellow temperature warning on Tuesday as daytime temperatures of 25°C to 28°C are expected in the province.

WORLD

russia-ukraine-conflict-14-390x285 A resident walks near the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on 15 July. Source: PA

  • The EU will discuss tightening sanctions against Russia tomorrow as Moscow is accused of using the continent’s largest nuclear power plant to store weapons and launch missiles on the surrounding regions
  • The head of Britain’s armed forces has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from ill-health or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.
  • Experts are investigating the site of a Ukrainian cargo plane crash in northern Greece today to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government stood accused of failing to take seriously an impending heat emergency as forecasters warned that lives were at risk.
  • The UK’s climate minister has indicated he may resign as some Conservative leadership contenders equivocate on the government’s net zero target, ahead of the final rounds of voting by MPs this week.

PARTING SHOT

1430 Trans Pride People march at the third Trans Pride. Source: RollingNews

A march for Trans and Intersex Pride was held in Dublin yesterday with organisers saying the event aimed to “challenge the homophobic and transphobic attacks our community has suffered over the last few years”.

One chant promoted on the ‘transpridedublin’ Instagram account targeted RTÉ for perceived transphobia stating: ‘Transphobia ruins lives, RTE apologise.’

Jamie McCarron
