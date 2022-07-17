Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 19°C Sunday 17 July 2022
Temperatures to reach up to 29 degrees as Status Yellow warning takes effect nationwide

The public are being urged to take precautions to keep themselves safe and protect vulnerable people and pets.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 17 Jul 2022, 9:51 AM
42 minutes ago 3,354 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5819309
TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED to reach up to 29 degrees Celsius today as the hot spell continues, particularly in the midlands and east of the country.

A Status Yellow temperature warning came into effect at 6am this morning and is due to remain in place until Tuesday evening.

The public are being urged to take precautions to keep themselves safe and protect vulnerable people and pets.

Met Éireann forecasts that today will be dry and that it will become very warm or hot with spells of sunshine, hazy at times.

Highest temperatures will reach around 23 to 29 degrees, with light to moderate southerly breezes. 

Tonight, aside from patchy drizzle in the north, will be dry and very mild with temperatures between 14 and 19 degrees. 

Tomorrow will be “exceptionally warm”, according to Met Éireann, with temperatures generally of 27 to 32 degrees but a little cooler along southern coasts.

“It will be dry with long spells of sunshine. However, some sea fog may persist along some Atlantic coasts. Breezes will be light or moderate southerly in direction,” the forecaster says.

Met Éireann has warned that climate change has increased the chance of temperature records being broken.

It is not surprising for July to be one of the warmest months of the year but the climate crisis, which is unsettling weather patterns, increases the likelihood of extreme weather events like heatwaves.

As well as influencing their occurrence in the first place, it can make those events longer, more frequent, and more intense with the potential to harm people, animals and the environment.

Readings taken at weather stations at 9am show temperatures have reached 21 degrees at the Phoenix Park, 20 degrees in parts of Carlow and Kerry, and 19 in parts of Meath, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, and Clare. Other areas recorded temperatures of 17 and 18 degrees.

That’s an increase on yesterday’s high of 18 at the same time.

