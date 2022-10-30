Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

The queue to vote at Croke Park this morning Source: Niall Carson/PA

A man was taken to hospital last night after a shooting in Dundalk , Co Louth, with a local TD thanking neighbours for their assistance in the aftermath.

, Co Louth, with a local TD thanking neighbours for their assistance in the aftermath. The Policing Authority said that the oversight body was “not satisfied” with comments made by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in relation to the findings of a report on Traveller experiences in the justice system.

Drew Harris in relation to the findings of a report on Traveller experiences in the justice system. The ESB has taken High Court action over a direction to release a transcript of negotiations for compensation over the building of electricity pylons on landowners’ property.

has taken High Court action over a direction to release a transcript of negotiations for compensation over the building of electricity pylons on landowners’ property. The first contract to deliver 500 modular homes for people from Ukraine fleeing the Russian invasion will be completed in early 2023, a minister has said.

for people from Ukraine fleeing the Russian invasion will be completed in early 2023, a minister has said. Thousands of Brazilians living in Ireland have cast their ballots at Croke Park today in the final round of their country’s presidential election.

INTERNATIONAL

The commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge collapse are being rushed in for treatment Source: AP

#FASCISM Supporters of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini paraded in his birthplace today to mark the centenary of the historic “March on Rome” that ushered in Fascism.

#SOUTH KOREA At least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, were crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

#DOVER Firebombs were thrown at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats as the UK government seeks to curb record arrivals.

#RESCUE EFFORTS The death-toll has risen to 60 after a suspension bridge in western India collapsed, dropping people who were standing on it into the river below.

PARTING SHOT

Pixie and The Gypsies performing at The Metropole Hotel Source: Naoise Culhane

Cork Jazz Festival has come to a close tonight after five thundering nights of music.

The festival is Ireland’s biggest jazz event and has attracts hundreds of musicians and thousands of music fans to the city each year since it began in 1978.

Brazilian performer Hermeto Pascoal who Miles Davis once dubbed as ‘one of the most important musicians on the planet’ made a return to Ireland for the first time in 20 years in order to play.