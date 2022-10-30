Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 30 October 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

1 hour ago 2,135 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Brazil The queue to vote at Croke Park this morning Source: Niall Carson/PA

  • A man was taken to hospital last night after a shooting in Dundalk, Co Louth, with a local TD thanking neighbours for their assistance in the aftermath.
  • The Policing Authority said that the oversight body was “not satisfied” with comments made by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in relation to the findings of a report on Traveller experiences in the justice system.
  • The ESB has taken High Court action over a direction to release a transcript of negotiations for compensation over the building of electricity pylons on landowners’ property.
  • The first contract to deliver 500 modular homes for people from Ukraine fleeing the Russian invasion will be completed in early 2023, a minister has said.
  • Thousands of Brazilians living in Ireland have cast their ballots at Croke Park today in the final round of their country’s presidential election.

INTERNATIONAL

embedded269529254 The commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge collapse are being rushed in for treatment Source: AP

#FASCISM Supporters of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini paraded in his birthplace today to mark the centenary of the historic “March on Rome” that ushered in Fascism.

#SOUTH KOREA At least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, were crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

#DOVER Firebombs were thrown at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats as the UK government seeks to curb record arrivals.

#RESCUE EFFORTS The death-toll has risen to 60 after a suspension bridge in western India collapsed, dropping people who were standing on it into the river below. 

 

PARTING SHOT

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival NCP-98 Pixie and The Gypsies performing at The Metropole Hotel Source: Naoise Culhane

Cork Jazz Festival has come to a close tonight after five thundering nights of music.

The festival is Ireland’s biggest jazz event and has attracts hundreds of musicians and thousands of music fans to the city each year since it began in 1978.

Brazilian performer Hermeto Pascoal who Miles Davis once dubbed as ‘one of the most important musicians on the planet’ made a return to Ireland for the first time in 20 years in order to play.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie