Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#FASCISM Supporters of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini paraded in his birthplace today to mark the centenary of the historic “March on Rome” that ushered in Fascism.
#SOUTH KOREA At least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, were crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
#DOVER Firebombs were thrown at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats as the UK government seeks to curb record arrivals.
#RESCUE EFFORTS The death-toll has risen to 60 after a suspension bridge in western India collapsed, dropping people who were standing on it into the river below.
Cork Jazz Festival has come to a close tonight after five thundering nights of music.
The festival is Ireland’s biggest jazz event and has attracts hundreds of musicians and thousands of music fans to the city each year since it began in 1978.
Brazilian performer Hermeto Pascoal who Miles Davis once dubbed as ‘one of the most important musicians on the planet’ made a return to Ireland for the first time in 20 years in order to play.
