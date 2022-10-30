Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 14°C Sunday 30 October 2022
Bridge collapse in India kills over 60 and drops hundreds into river

The Victorian-era suspension bridge was only reopened to the public this week, after months of repairs

1 hour ago 16,775 Views 2 Comments
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river
Image: AP/PA Images

Updated 7 minutes ago

THE DEATH-TOLL IS rising after a suspension bridge in western India collapsed, dropping people who were standing on it into the river below. 

More than 400 people were on the bridge at the time, local media reported.

A government minister confirmed to AFP that at least 30 bodies have been recovered so far.

The bridge over the Machchhu River in the state of Gujarat was nearly 100 years old, according to The Times of India.

The Press Trust of India reported the death toll as being at least 32, citing local health officials.

Those on the bridge were performing rituals for a major religious festival when it gave way.

The Victorian-era suspension bridge was only reopened to the public this week, after months of repairs.

Authorities launched a rescue operation following the collapse, with divers deployed to search for missing people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was touring his home state of Gujarat, announced compensation for those killed and injured in the accident.

Modi “sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue (operations)”, his office tweeted.

“He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and (for authorities to) extend all possible help to those affected.”

embedded269529254 The commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge collapse are being rushed in for treatment Source: AP

Footage broadcast by local TV channel Zee News showed people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams sought to rescue them.

COMMENTS (2)

