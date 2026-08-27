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KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025, Carton House, Maynooth Leona Maguire Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
From The 42Sports listings

The Women's Irish Open, Rowing Worlds, and a Premier League Sunday feast

It’s another glorious weekend of sport, brought to us by Gavan Casey from The 42.
7.16am, 27 Aug 2026
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Journal Media Studio / YouTube

THE WOMEN’S IRISH Open takes place this weekend at the K Club’s Palmer South Course, with Leona Maguire and co. seeking glory at their home championship.

Stages 8 and 9 of Vuelta a Espana take place on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning respectively, while the Rowing World Championships reach their business end on the weekend mornings. Plus, Chelsea, Leeds and Manchester United are all in action in the Premier League on Sunday.

leona-maguire 2026 KPMG Women's Irish Open Previews, The K Club, Kildare Leona Maguire Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

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