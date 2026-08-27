The Women's Irish Open, Rowing Worlds, and a Premier League Sunday feast

THE WOMEN’S IRISH Open takes place this weekend at the K Club’s Palmer South Course, with Leona Maguire and co. seeking glory at their home championship.

Stages 8 and 9 of Vuelta a Espana take place on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning respectively, while the Rowing World Championships reach their business end on the weekend mornings. Plus, Chelsea, Leeds and Manchester United are all in action in the Premier League on Sunday.

2026 KPMG Women's Irish Open Previews, The K Club, Kildare Leona Maguire Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO