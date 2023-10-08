Advertisement

# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

BL1_6456 Ava O'Connell from Limerick taking part in the Very Pink Run. Over 1,000 members of Cork’s Pink Tribe took part in Breast Cancer Ireland’s inaugural Very Pink Run in MTU, Bishopstown, Cork.

INTERNATIONAL 

gaza AP Retaliatory Israeli air strikes hit Khan Younis, Gaza Strip AP

#GAZA Israel formally declared war on Hamas today as the conflict’s death toll surged close to 1,000.

#AFGHANISTAN The death toll from a series of earthquakes in western Afghanistan rose sharply again today to more than 2,000 as rescuers scrabbled for survivors among the ruins of razed villages.

#INDIA At least 77 people are confirmed dead in the floods that hit India’s northeast.

#SCOTLAND People in the north of Scotland were warned there is still a “risk to life” from severe flooding while those in the south of the UK had dry and warm conditions.

PARTING SHOT

big_brother_sr1_house_22_1 Big Brother returns tonight.

Big Brother is hitting our screens tonight for the first time in sive years. 

The first episode of the new season will air on Virgin One at 9pm. 

It was a cultural phenomenon for many of its years on air and kicked off the reality TV boom.

But while it was once a game-changing social experiment, has the appetite for it waned over the years.

Check out the results of this morning’s poll to see what readers think. 

