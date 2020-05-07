Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The stalls on Moore Street, belonging to street traders lay empty as Covid-19 restrictions remain in place Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Health officials have confirmed this evening that a further 29 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said “it is very possible” that Covid-19 could have been in Ireland last year or in early January of this year.

of this year. A contact tracing app may be made available to people living in the North as part of an all-island approach to tackling Covid-19, Health Minister Simon Harris has said.

app may be made available to people living in the North as part of an all-island approach to tackling Covid-19, Health Minister Simon Harris has said. The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed to issue advice to people in the North to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces where they encounter challenges while social distancing.

in enclosed spaces where they encounter challenges while social distancing. A teenage boy who pleaded guilty to murdering a 20-year-old college student has lodged an appeal in relation to the life sentence imposed on him for the killing.

imposed on him for the killing. The Department of Justice has said that 33% of people coming into Ireland have not shared details of where they will be quarantining despite requests to do so.

despite requests to do so. Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Co Kildare.

INTERNATIONAL

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside 10 Downing Street in London as he joins in the applause to salute local heroes during today's nationwide Clap for Carers Source: Yui Mok via PA Images

#SECOND WAVE: Health experts have expressed growing dread that a second wave of coronavirus deaths and infections could force governments to clamp down again.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has defended not wearing a mask during a visit to Honeywell mask-making factory on 5 May, saying the head of the factory advised against it.

#NORWAY: A Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque with firearms “with the intention to kill as many Muslims as possible” has appeared in court charged with murder and terrorism offences.

PARTING SHOT

The father of lead Aslan singer Christy Dignam has died after recently contracting Covid-19, the band confirmed in a statement.

Christopher (Christy) Dignam Senior who was in his late 80s passed away yesterday afternoon.