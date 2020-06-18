Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The scene in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, where Detective Garda Colm Horkan died after being shot Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

A bear plays in a pool in Bear Wood, a new enclosure at Bristol Zoo's Wild Place project Source: Ben Birchall via PA Images

#RIP: Well-known singer Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103.

#RAAB: Dominic Raab has been heavily criticised after he suggested “taking the knee” was a symbol of subjugation which originated in TV drama Game Of Thrones.

#DREAMERS: The US Supreme Court has dealt President Donald Trump’s efforts to choke off immigration a fresh blow after rejecting his cancellation of the DACA programme protecting 700,000 Dreamers.

PARTING SHOT

Former US ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith has died aged 92.

Smith, whose pivotal role during the 1990s helped bring an end to violence in Northern Ireland, passed away yesterday at her home in Manhattan.

Jean Kennedy Smith Source: Julien Behal via PA Images