Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan who died after being shot in Castlerea, Co Roscommon overnight.
- Health officials have confirmed that a further four people with Covid-19 have died in this country.
- Two bodies have been recovered from Lough Keel in Co Donegal following a search operation for a father and son.
- The National Public Health Emergency Team has said there is “a bit of a concern” about an increase in Covid-19 cases in Ireland as a result of travel.
- Hairdressers and barbers should be allowed to reopen at the end of the month, NPHET has recommended.
- Almost one in five residents in Ireland’s nursing homes were diagnosed with Covid-19, it has emerged.
- A 17-year-old boy, who became the first juvenile to face court charges with breaking the Covid-19 movement restriction laws, has been granted bail.
- The seating time allowed in pubs when they reopen on 29 June will only be in place for three weeks, Fáilte Ireland has said.
- Deputy leader of the Green Party Catherine Martin has confirmed that she will be voting in favour of the agreed programme for government.
- Dublin City University has announced 15 additional scholarships for refugees, bringing the total number to 30 for the 2020 academic year.
INTERNATIONAL
#RIP: Well-known singer Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103.
#RAAB: Dominic Raab has been heavily criticised after he suggested “taking the knee” was a symbol of subjugation which originated in TV drama Game Of Thrones.
#DREAMERS: The US Supreme Court has dealt President Donald Trump’s efforts to choke off immigration a fresh blow after rejecting his cancellation of the DACA programme protecting 700,000 Dreamers.
PARTING SHOT
Former US ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith has died aged 92.
Smith, whose pivotal role during the 1990s helped bring an end to violence in Northern Ireland, passed away yesterday at her home in Manhattan.
