Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There have been a further 196 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, health officials said this evening.
- Restrictions on visits to households in Dublin are a key recommendation from NPHET following a meeting this afternoon.
- Covid-19 restrictions have been announced in the North for Ballymena, Co Antrim, the area covered by Belfast City Council, and a postal area including Lisburn.
- HSE CEO Paul Reid has defended the decision to suspend serial testing of workers at meat plants.
- The Mater Private Healthcare Group has reached an agreement with health insurers to cover the cost of Covid-19 testing and associated fees for patients.
- Seven puppies have been rescued after gardaí apprehended a speeding motorist on the M7.
- President Michael D Higgins has said there is a need for “solidarity, care, compassion and kindness” in Ireland’s collective response to Covid-19.
- The current powers of the nursing home regulator are “not adequate” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, an Oireachtas committee has been told.
INTERNATIONAL
#SCOTLAND: Social gatherings in Scotland are now restricted to six people from two households, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
#BREXIT: The European Commission has said that the British government would be committing an “extremely serious violation” of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and of international law if it follows through on its controversial bill.
#BEIRUT: A huge fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after a massive explosion at the site in Lebanon.
PARTING SHOT
Actress Dame Diana Rigg has died at the age of 82.
Rigg was diagnosed with cancer in March and died early this morning.
She was best known for her roles in The Avengers, Game of Thrones and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
