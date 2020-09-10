This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 4,996 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

no-repro-fee-10092020-an-post-announce-the-young-winners-of-their-re-imaginenation-competition-encouraging-irelands-children-to-read-draw-and-enjoy-books-harshika-aged-7-from-dublin-with Harshika, aged 7 from Dublin, with her local post box displaying her own artwork as An Post announce the winners of the Re-ImagineNation Competition Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • There have been a further 196 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, health officials said this evening.
  • Restrictions on visits to households in Dublin are a key recommendation from NPHET following a meeting this afternoon.
  • Covid-19 restrictions have been announced in the North for Ballymena, Co Antrim, the area covered by Belfast City Council, and a postal area including Lisburn.
  • HSE CEO Paul Reid has defended the decision to suspend serial testing of workers at meat plants.
  • The Mater Private Healthcare Group has reached an agreement with health insurers to cover the cost of Covid-19 testing and associated fees for patients.
  • Seven puppies have been rescued after gardaí apprehended a speeding motorist on the M7.
  • President Michael D Higgins has said there is a need for “solidarity, care, compassion and kindness” in Ireland’s collective response to Covid-19.
  • The current powers of the nursing home regulator are “not adequate” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, an Oireachtas committee has been told

INTERNATIONAL

extinction-rebellion-protests People join an Extinction Rebellion Protest in London, on the last day of demonstrations Source: Luciana Guerra via PA Images

#SCOTLAND: Social gatherings in Scotland are now restricted to six people from two households, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. 

#BREXIT: The European Commission has said that the British government would be committing an “extremely serious violation” of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and of international law if it follows through on its controversial bill.

#BEIRUT: A huge fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after a massive explosion at the site in Lebanon.

PARTING SHOT

game-of-thrones-season-4-new-york-premiere Diana Rigg in March 2014 Source: Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopress via PA Images

Actress Dame Diana Rigg has died at the age of 82. 

Rigg was diagnosed with cancer in March and died early this morning. 

She was best known for her roles in The Avengers, Game of Thrones and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

