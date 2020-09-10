Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Harshika, aged 7 from Dublin, with her local post box displaying her own artwork as An Post announce the winners of the Re-ImagineNation Competition Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People join an Extinction Rebellion Protest in London, on the last day of demonstrations Source: Luciana Guerra via PA Images

#SCOTLAND: Social gatherings in Scotland are now restricted to six people from two households, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

#BREXIT: The European Commission has said that the British government would be committing an “extremely serious violation” of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and of international law if it follows through on its controversial bill.

#BEIRUT: A huge fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after a massive explosion at the site in Lebanon.

PARTING SHOT

Diana Rigg in March 2014 Source: Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopress via PA Images

Actress Dame Diana Rigg has died at the age of 82.

Rigg was diagnosed with cancer in March and died early this morning.

She was best known for her roles in The Avengers, Game of Thrones and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.