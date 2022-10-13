Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE: Ukraine has reset its power grid after mass Russian strikes on energy facilities.
#PARKLAND: Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
#NURSE: A nurse accused of murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 more wrote “I am evil I did this” in capital letters on a piece of paper found after a police search of her house, a court in England has heard.
#SLOVAKIA: A “radicalised” teenager has shot dead two men at an LGBTQ bar in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava, according to Prime Minister Eduard Heger.
Russian forces launched a new wave of deadly strikes on Ukraine earlier this week, including on the country’s capital Kyiv.
It came just days after an important bridge between Russia and Crimea was struck.
On this week’s episode of The Journal’s Explainer podcast, Senator and retired army officer Tom Clonan chats about what Putin’s next steps may be in his invasion of Ukraine.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
