Dublin: 12°C Thursday 13 October 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 Oct 2022, 9:00 PM
35 minutes ago 972 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5892817

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE219 Launch of Purple Flag Awards DublinTown in association with Dublin City Council is creating a celebration of Dublin City's Purple Flag status Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

fort-lauderdale-florida-usa-13th-oct-2022-marjory-stoneman-douglas-high-school-shooter-nikolas-cruz-tugs-at-his-shirt-collar-as-he-is-seated-at-the-defense-table-before-the-verdict-in-his-sentenc Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz tugs at his shirt collar as he is seated at the defense table before the verdict in his sentencing trial at the Broward County Courthouse Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Ukraine has reset its power grid after mass Russian strikes on energy facilities.

#PARKLAND: Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

#NURSE: A nurse accused of murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 more wrote “I am evil I did this” in capital letters on a piece of paper found after a police search of her house, a court in England has heard.

#SLOVAKIA: A “radicalised” teenager has shot dead two men at an LGBTQ bar in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava, according to Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

PARTING SHOT

Russian forces launched a new wave of deadly strikes on Ukraine earlier this week, including on the country’s capital Kyiv.

It came just days after an important bridge between Russia and Crimea was struck. 

On this week’s episode of The Journal’s Explainer podcast, Senator and retired army officer Tom Clonan chats about what Putin’s next steps may be in his invasion of Ukraine. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

