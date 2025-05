NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland's entry Emmy and her brother speaking to media today. RTÉ RTÉ

INTERNATIONAL

Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on the airport tarmac as he arrives in Ankara, Turkey today Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: More that 100 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza today, as major human rights groups have warned the ongoing Israeli blockade on the territory has become a ‘tool of extermination’

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has has said that a deal is close with Iran that would avert a military strike on the country’s contested nuclear sites

#NEGOTIATIONS: A Russian delegation landed in Istanbul today for the first direct peace talks with Ukraine in more than three years – but without President Vladimir Putin, despite many world leaders urging Russia’s leader to attend

#UK: R&B singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago

#STARMER: Police in London have charged a man with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in an investigation into attacks on and near the home of Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer

PARTING SHOT

It’s the second night of Eurovision 2025, and sixteen acts are competing for the ten remaining slots in Saturday night’s Grand Final.

Irish act EMMY has just performed, and controversial Israeli act Yuval Raphael will take to the stage shortly.

Watch along here, or check out our live blog for updates.