POLICE IN LONDON have charged a man with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in an investigation into attacks on and near the home of Britain’s Prime Minister.

The man was arrested on Tuesday after detectives arrived at two properties, belonging to the UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, following alleged arson attacks at the homes and on a vehicle.

Emergency services were called to blazes at the doors of two homes in north London within 24 hours of each other – one just after 1.30am on Monday and the other on Sunday.

A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the man has since been charged this evening. 21-year-old Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, will appear before a judge in Westminster tomorrow.

“Due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have led the investigation into the fires,” a spokesperson said this evening.

Police were investigating two incidents at properties belonging to Starmer, one in northwest London on 11 May and another in northern London in the early hours of 12 May.

Scotland Yard is also looking into a vehicle fire on 8 May as part of the probe.

Includes reporting by Press Association