Thursday 13 April 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
25 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

president-biden-visit-to-the-island-of-ireland PA US President Joe Biden with Senator Rebecca Moynihan and her daughter Margot at Leinster House. PA

INTERNATIONAL

embedded71ec25cdbf1b4966b76a2b3935179866 PA PA

#FRANCE Protestors opposing President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 protested in cities and towns around the country today.

#LEAK The person behind a leak of highly sensitive US government documents, relating to the Ukraine war and US allies, worked on a military base and shared the material in a private online group.

#TRUMP Former US president Donald Trump is due back in New York today to answer questions in a civil case that accuses him and three of his children of business fraud.

#WAR CRIMES The Russian prosecutor-general’s Office announced it is opening a preliminary probe into footage purporting to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

PARTING SHOT

The official record has been corrected!

Last night at The Windsor in Dundalk, Co Louth, Joe Biden made a gaffe in which the US president appeared to confuse the All Blacks rugby team with the Black and Tans.

The error led to humour online and caused the White House to amend the speech’s official transcript in order to add a reference to the All Blacks.

download White House Press Office A section of the official transcript released by the White House White House Press Office

Diarmuid Pepper
