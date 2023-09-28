Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Valerie O'Sullivan The aftermath of Storm Agnes at Muckross House and Gardens, Killarney National Park, clearing and cutting up branches after yesterday's storm. Valerie O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

PA The felled the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian’s Wall PA

#LONDON A teenage boy remains in custody being questioned by detectives after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death on her way to school.

#ROTTERDAM Two people have been been killed and a teenager is fighting for her life after a 32-year-old gunman opened fire at a house and a hospital in Rotterdam this afternoon.

#HADRIAN’S WALL A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the cutting down of one of the UK’s most photographed trees.

Advertisement

#GB NEWS Laurence Fox apologised for his comments made on GB News about journalist Ava Evans, saying “I’m sorry for demeaning you in that way”.

#AI ChatGPT will soon to be able to search all information on the internet live, OpenAI has announced. It used to only have access to data up until September 2021.

#NEW RULES The BBC set out new rules for flagship presenters after a tweet by Gary Lineker prompted an impartiality row.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Michael Gambon Alamy Stock Photo

Actor Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82, his family has confirmed.

The four-time Bafta winner was born in Cabra and started his stage acting career in the Gate Theatre in Dublin.

He became a household name when he took on the role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series.

President Michael D Higgins was among those to pay tribute to Gambon, calling him “one of the finest actors of his generation” in a statement this afternoon.