Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
- Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington has made a victorious return to Ireland and travelled through her local community on an open-top bus this evening.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that “every tonne of emissions matters” in the battle against climate change and that Ireland is “stepping up” to the call for action.
- Public health officials have confirmed 1,508 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he “absolutely accepts” the explanations from his party leader Tánaiste Leo Varadkar with regard to the controversial event in the Merrion Hotel.
- The detective investigating the murder of a two-year-old said they believe the man charged with her death attacked the toddler at a house in Co Tyrone.
- The number of community pharmacies administering the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will double this week to over 700 nationwide.
- Gardaí are warning students to be cautious of rental scams ahead of returning to campus, especially those who may be moving to college for the first time.
INTERNATIONAL
#CUOMO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is to resign from his position following a number of sexual harassment allegations against him.
#CANNIBALISM: A German man suspected of killing another man for sexual gratification and eating pieces of the victim’s body has gone on trial in Berlin.
#HIKER: The body of a British hiker who went missing in the Pyrenees has been found by her partner close to where a bone was discovered two weeks ago.
#MARBURG: Guinea has confirmed a case of Marburg disease, the first recorded in West Africa of the lethal virus that’s related to Ebola.
PARTING SHOT
In a tribute to Irish Olympic star Kellie Harrington, artist Niall O’Loughlin has drawn up this brilliant piece of work:
I can't sing Joe but here's my tribute to Kellie Harington! @rteliveline #kellieharrington @thejournal_ie @rtenews @IrishTimes @IrishMirror @IrishSunOnline @irishdailymail @Independent_ie #kellie #Homecoming #kellieHarington #Olympics @TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/IHF6qm7Bnd— Niall O'Loughlin Artist (@nialloloughlin) August 10, 2021
