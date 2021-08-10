Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Olympic heroes Kellie Harrington and Emmet Brennan celebrate their homecoming from Tokyo in the north inner city of Dublin on an open top bus Source: Conor McCabe Photography

INTERNATIONAL

Workers remove the portrait of Messi at the facade of the Camp Nou Stadium after the exit of the club's ex-forward Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy

#CUOMO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is to resign from his position following a number of sexual harassment allegations against him.

#CANNIBALISM: A German man suspected of killing another man for sexual gratification and eating pieces of the victim’s body has gone on trial in Berlin.

#HIKER: The body of a British hiker who went missing in the Pyrenees has been found by her partner close to where a bone was discovered two weeks ago.

#MARBURG: Guinea has confirmed a case of Marburg disease, the first recorded in West Africa of the lethal virus that’s related to Ebola.

PARTING SHOT

In a tribute to Irish Olympic star Kellie Harrington, artist Niall O’Loughlin has drawn up this brilliant piece of work: