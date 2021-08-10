#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 August 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMC97950-92 Olympic heroes Kellie Harrington and Emmet Brennan celebrate their homecoming from Tokyo in the north inner city of Dublin on an open top bus Source: Conor McCabe Photography

  • Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington has made a victorious return to Ireland and travelled through her local community on an open-top bus this evening.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that “every tonne of emissions matters” in the battle against climate change and that Ireland is “stepping up” to the call for action
  • Public health officials have confirmed 1,508 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he “absolutely accepts” the explanations from his party leader Tánaiste Leo Varadkar with regard to the controversial event in the Merrion Hotel.
  • The detective investigating the murder of a two-year-old said they believe the man charged with her death attacked the toddler at a house in Co Tyrone.
  • The number of  community pharmacies administering the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will double this week to over 700 nationwide.
  • Gardaí are warning students to be cautious of rental scams ahead of returning to campus, especially those who may be moving to college for the first time.

INTERNATIONAL

barcelona-spain-10th-aug-2021-workers-remove-the-portrait-of-messi-at-the-facade-of-the-camp-nou-stadium-after-the-exit-of-the-clubs-legendary-ex-forward-credit-matthias-oesterlealamy-live-news Workers remove the portrait of Messi at the facade of the Camp Nou Stadium after the exit of the club's ex-forward Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy

#CUOMO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is to resign from his position following a number of sexual harassment allegations against him. 

#CANNIBALISM: A German man suspected of killing another man for sexual gratification and eating pieces of the victim’s body has gone on trial in Berlin.

#HIKER: The body of a British hiker who went missing in the Pyrenees has been found by her partner close to where a bone was discovered two weeks ago.

#MARBURG: Guinea has confirmed a case of Marburg disease, the first recorded in West Africa of the lethal virus that’s related to Ebola.

PARTING SHOT

In a tribute to Irish Olympic star Kellie Harrington, artist Niall O’Loughlin has drawn up this brilliant piece of work: 

