Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- US authorities are offering rewards totalling $15 million for information which helps bring the Kinahan cartel to justice.
- Gardaí launched a murder investigation after the discovery of the badly mutilated body of a man in Sligo.
- MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace have launched separate legal actions against RTÉ.
- One of the biggest results in Irish women’s football history was recorded as Vera Pauw’s side secured a monumental draw with Sweden.
- Airport operator DAA urged passengers flying through Dublin Airport over the Easter weekend not to arrive too early.
- A Garda inspector said that online tutorials should not be used for domestic violence training of gardaí.
- Seven food businesses were hit with closure orders last month.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE: Ukrainian forces are trying to hold back Russian efforts to take control of the city of Mariupol, part of an anticipated onslaught across eastern Ukraine.
#DOWNING STREET: Boris Johnson has apologised and paid a fine relating to a gathering for his birthday during lockdown in June 2020 but says he does not intend to resign.
#NEW YORK: A man in a gas mask shot 10 people on a packed New York subway train during the morning rush-hour today, setting off a smoke bomb before opening fire on terrified passengers.
PARTING SHOT
The Good Information Project is focusing on how to stop the spread of misinformation this month.
This week it hosted a live discussion covering the importance of strategies such as pre-bunking, how to identify misinformation and disinformation red-flags, and the conditions that are enabling bad information to proliferate.
The talk featured Barry Andrews MEP – who sits on the European Parliament Special Committee on Foreign Interference in European Democracy including Disinformation – Dr Eileen Culloty – co-ordinator of the Ireland EDMO Hub of the European Digital Media Observatory – and Stephen McDermott – The Journal fact-checker and assistant editor.
It was moderated by Brianna Parkins of The Journal FactCheck team. You can watch it here.
COMMENTS