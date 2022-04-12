Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland players celebrate Katie McCabe's goal during their draw against Sweden. Source: SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

A police officer outside 10 Downing Street today after Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were fined for attending lockdown breaking parties. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA via Alamy

#UKRAINE: Ukrainian forces are trying to hold back Russian efforts to take control of the city of Mariupol, part of an anticipated onslaught across eastern Ukraine.

#DOWNING STREET: Boris Johnson has apologised and paid a fine relating to a gathering for his birthday during lockdown in June 2020 but says he does not intend to resign.

#NEW YORK: A man in a gas mask shot 10 people on a packed New York subway train during the morning rush-hour today, setting off a smoke bomb before opening fire on terrified passengers.

PARTING SHOT

The Good Information Project is focusing on how to stop the spread of misinformation this month.

This week it hosted a live discussion covering the importance of strategies such as pre-bunking, how to identify misinformation and disinformation red-flags, and the conditions that are enabling bad information to proliferate.

The talk featured Barry Andrews MEP – who sits on the European Parliament Special Committee on Foreign Interference in European Democracy including Disinformation – Dr Eileen Culloty – co-ordinator of the Ireland EDMO Hub of the European Digital Media Observatory – and Stephen McDermott – The Journal fact-checker and assistant editor.

It was moderated by Brianna Parkins of The Journal FactCheck team. You can watch it here.