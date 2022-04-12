#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 April 2022
Gardaí set to declare murder investigation after man's body discovered in Sligo house

The dead man has been named locally as Aidan Moffitt, originally from Roscommon but living for a number of years in Sligo.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 5:36 PM
Aidan Moffitt who died in Sligo last night.
Image: LinkedIn
Image: LinkedIn

GARDAÍ ARE SET to declare a murder investigation after the discovery of the badly mutilated body of a man in Sligo. 

Gardaí sealed off a house in the Cartron area at 8.30pm last night where they found the body of the man in his 30s. He had suffered catastrophic injuries to the head and torso. 

The man has been named locally as Aidan Moffitt, an auctioneer and a leading member of the local Fine Gael organisation who had recently been appointed chairman of the Sligo-Strandhill party municipal committee.  

Local Fine Gael councillor Thomas Walsh paid a warm tribute to Aidan.

“Everyone is deeply shocked by this. These sorts of things don’t happen here in Sligo,” he said. 

“He would have been quite active here in the party and in the community in general.

“He was originally from Roscommon and lived in the Cartron Heights, which is a quiet area with a very settled community.

“Aidan was quite active on campaigns over many years and I saw him just a few weeks ago at a committee meeting,” he said. 

aidan moffitt 2 Tributes have been paid to Aidan Moffitt. Source: Facebook

Walsh said that locals were not aware of the exact circumstances of what happened to Aidan but said that the community had rallied around his family. 

“All our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends. He had a number of siblings and everyone’s thoughts are with them. The whole area is in complete shock and I think people will be hoping that the guards get to the bottom of this and Aidan will get  justice,” he added. 

Gardaí have yet to officially update the public on the progress in their investigation and it is understood that were awaiting for a state pathologist to arrive at the scene.

 

It is understood the pathologist has travelled to a local hospital where they will examine the body. 

“Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances [on] Monday 11 April 2022 in the Cartron area of Sligo,” a garda spokesperson said. 

“At approximately 8.30pm, Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a man, aged in his late 30s, in a house. The body remains at the scene.

“The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

“The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

“No further information is available at this time.”

