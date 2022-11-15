Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 15 November 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

1 hour ago 1,259 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE 004 BeLonG To School Climate Survey Jamie Feery Canning, Rebecca Livingstone (Equality Office, ISSU), Matt Kennedy (Belong To), Seth Vella Murphy and Lara Fitzsimons at the launch of the 2022 School Climate Survey from BelongTo Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • TDs have today paid tribute to the late Vicky Phelan in the Dáil.
  • Minister Michael McGrath has said that he “strongly supports” the bid by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe for a second term as President of the Eurogroup.
  • The Garda Representatives Association has agreed to approach the Minister for Justice about its “grave concerns” over the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’s attitude to rosters
  • Gardaí have participated in an operation in Spain in which several members of an international Organised Crime Group were arrested. 
  • The report compiled by the Mother and Baby Home Collaborative Forum in 2018 has finally been published after legal issues caused years of delays.
  • Ministers have signed off on Ireland’s joint bid to host Euro 2028.
  • Gambling adverts will not be allowed before a 9pm watershed, under new legislation approved by Cabinet this morning.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to virtually address all third level students in Ireland on Friday. 
  • Fitzgerald has raised questions before the Deputy Master of the High Court about the alleged sale of his loan from ACC Bank to a ‘vulture fund’.
  • A jury at the Central Criminal Court has begun deliberating in the trial of a man accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan.  
  • A 34-year-old man man has admitted attempting to murder a pregnant woman who was seriously injured during an attack in Dublin city centre last year.

INTERNATIONAL

topshot-ukraine-russia-conflict-war Ukrainian firefighters and emergency personnel intervene at the scene where a Russian missile fragment fell near a residential building causing fire in the centre of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv today Source: AFP via Getty Images

#POLAND: Nato member Poland has called emergency meetings of its national security council and cabinet following unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles had landed on its territory near the Ukrainian border.

#CLIMATE: The EU has vowed to increase its emissions reduction targets at UN climate talks.

#WALLMART: Wallmart has announced a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies across the US.

PARTING SHOT

Beyonce has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon: The star singer has claimed a leading nine nominations, making her tied — with her husband Jay-Z — as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show.

Her Break My Soul reeled in record and song of the year nominations, while Renaissance — which ventured into the world of dancehall music — netted an album of the year nod.

rome-italy-8-july-2018-live-concert-of-beyonce-and-jay-z-otrii-at-the-olimpico-stadium-the-singer-beyonce-during-the-concert Beyoncé Source: Alamy Stock Photo

