Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Jamie Feery Canning, Rebecca Livingstone (Equality Office, ISSU), Matt Kennedy (Belong To), Seth Vella Murphy and Lara Fitzsimons at the launch of the 2022 School Climate Survey from BelongTo Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ukrainian firefighters and emergency personnel intervene at the scene where a Russian missile fragment fell near a residential building causing fire in the centre of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv today Source: AFP via Getty Images

#POLAND: Nato member Poland has called emergency meetings of its national security council and cabinet following unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles had landed on its territory near the Ukrainian border.

#CLIMATE: The EU has vowed to increase its emissions reduction targets at UN climate talks.

#WALLMART: Wallmart has announced a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies across the US.

Beyonce has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon: The star singer has claimed a leading nine nominations, making her tied — with her husband Jay-Z — as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show.

Her Break My Soul reeled in record and song of the year nominations, while Renaissance — which ventured into the world of dancehall music — netted an album of the year nod.

