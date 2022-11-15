Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#POLAND: Nato member Poland has called emergency meetings of its national security council and cabinet following unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles had landed on its territory near the Ukrainian border.
#CLIMATE: The EU has vowed to increase its emissions reduction targets at UN climate talks.
#WALLMART: Wallmart has announced a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies across the US.
Beyonce has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon: The star singer has claimed a leading nine nominations, making her tied — with her husband Jay-Z — as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show.
Her Break My Soul reeled in record and song of the year nominations, while Renaissance — which ventured into the world of dancehall music — netted an album of the year nod.
