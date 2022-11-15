Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 15 November 2022
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to attempting to kill pregnant woman

The accused, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of the woman in April 2021 at Montague Lane, Dublin 2

46 minutes ago 3,155 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Ross Mahon

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has admitted attempting to murder a pregnant woman who was seriously injured during an attack in Dublin city centre last year.

Dean Paget was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court via video link from Cork this morning.

The accused, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lisa Ward on 25 April 2021 at Montague Lane, Dublin 2.

Justice Paul McDermott said his normal practice would be to have the defendant present in court because of the gravity of the charge.

Addressing the defendant, the judge told Paget he was appearing in the Central Criminal Court via video link and said the registrar would read the count on the indictment to him.

He said the accused would then be asked to make a plea to the charge.

The judge asked Paget if he understood this and was happy to proceed.

The defendant indicated that he was.

Paget replied “guilty” when the charge of attempted murder was read to him by the registrar.

Anne Marie Lawlor SC, appearing with John Griffin BL, for the defence, said the sentencing would take about 40 minutes.

She asked the court to leave the sentencing to the trial date, which has now been vacated, on 30 January.

Shane Costello SC, for the State, agreed sentencing would be lengthy and said an estimate of 40 minutes was “ambitious” as there was also CCTV footage to be viewed.

The judge made an order for urinalysis and the court heard a victim impact statement was also required.

He remanded Paget in custody until 30 January for sentencing.

Ward was present in the body of the court during the short hearing.

