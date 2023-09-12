Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#LIBYA: At least 2,300 people have been killed in Libya and thousands more are reported missing following catastrophic flash floods.
#MOROCCO: Hopes are dimming in Morocco’s search for survivors, four days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,900 people.
#SALZBURG: A zookeeper has been killed and her husband badly injured after they were attacked by a rhino at a zoo in Austria.
#PUTIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the criminal cases against former president Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States.
Fair City actor Aaron Harris, who played Detective Sergeant Myles Byrne, has died.
Harris, whose real name is David, died suddenly in Spain on 4 September, his death notice on RIP.ie says.
He first appeared on Fair City in the late 1990s.
