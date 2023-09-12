Advertisement

Tuesday 12 September 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
29 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković at Farmleigh House today

  • Energy companies must reduce their prices further coming into the winter, Leo Varadkar said today.
  • Beaumont Hospital in Dublin had to cancel elective surgeries yesterday and today due to a fruit fly infestation in two operating theatres, The Journal understands. 
  • Six people arrested in Dublin have been accused of money laundering and international terrorism financing.
  • Gardaí have begun the process to purchase body cameras for all frontline officers
  • Personal responsibility and education were the focus at the launch of the Road Safety Authority’s new ‘Vision Zero’ campaign, which aims to eliminate road deaths by 2050.
  • RTÉ should consider selling the Montrose site in Donnybrook if it is strapped for cash, according OPW Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan.
  • RTÉ has refused a request from TDs to release the names of its top 100 earners.
  • A change in the way landlords are taxed is vitally needed as part of the Budget in order to keep existing landlords in the market and attract new ones, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.
  • Last month, the FSAI served enforcement orders on 10 different food businesses across the country. 
  • A court has granted JD Wetherspoon Keavan’s Port Hotel a renewal of its publicans licence following a challenge by neighbours with concerns about noise, drinking, and urination by “throngs” of people outside.

INTERNATIONAL

A view of the city of Derna in Libya following the floods caused by Storm Daniel

#LIBYA: At least 2,300 people have been killed in Libya and thousands more are reported missing following catastrophic flash floods.

#MOROCCO: Hopes are dimming in Morocco’s search for survivors, four days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,900 people.

#SALZBURG: A zookeeper has been killed and her husband badly injured after they were attacked by a rhino at a zoo in Austria.

#PUTIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the criminal cases against former president Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States.

PARTING SHOT

Fair City actor Aaron Harris, who played Detective Sergeant Myles Byrne, has died

Harris, whose real name is David, died suddenly in Spain on 4 September, his death notice on RIP.ie says. 

He first appeared on Fair City in the late 1990s. 

Aaron Harris

Hayley Halpin
