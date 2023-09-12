Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković at Farmleigh House today Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A view of the city of Derna in Libya following the floods caused by Storm Daniel Alamy Stock Photo

#LIBYA: At least 2,300 people have been killed in Libya and thousands more are reported missing following catastrophic flash floods.

#MOROCCO: Hopes are dimming in Morocco’s search for survivors, four days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,900 people.

#SALZBURG: A zookeeper has been killed and her husband badly injured after they were attacked by a rhino at a zoo in Austria.

#PUTIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the criminal cases against former president Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States.

PARTING SHOT

Fair City actor Aaron Harris, who played Detective Sergeant Myles Byrne, has died.

Harris, whose real name is David, died suddenly in Spain on 4 September, his death notice on RIP.ie says.

He first appeared on Fair City in the late 1990s.

RTÉ Aaron Harris RTÉ