Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Marc O'Sullivan Leo Arkins (5) in front of Gaia in the Long Room at Trinity College Dublin, an exhibition of the large-scale touring artwork by artist Luke Jerram Marc O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians fleeing the Israeli ground offensive arrive in Rafah, Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israeli troops have expanded their offensive into southern Gaza, prompting a UN warning of an “even more hellish scenario” as fighting pushes civilians into a steadily shrinking area of the besieged territory.

#HAMAS ATTACK: Digital devices and documents retrieved from Hamas militants after the 7 October attack reveal years of planning and a very high level of “detail and readiness”, Israeli intelligence officers say.

#MIGRANTS: British Home Secretary James Cleverly has outlined a raft of new restrictions on legal migration which he said will slash the number of people arriving in Britain by 300,000 a year.

PARTING SHOT

Baseball caps are being trialled as part of the new garda uniform in three stations to see whether or not they will become a permanent fixture.

Gardaí taking part in the pilot will be trying out two different styles – a soft baseball cap and a ‘bump stop cap’.

The three stations taking part are Ballinasloe and Bantry in Co Cork, and Terenure in Dublin.

From tomorrow, we will begin a pilot of new operational uniform baseball caps in three stations: Ballinasloe Co. Galway, Terenure, Dublin and Bantry, Co. Cork.



The pilot will include two sample caps: a soft baseball cap and a ‘bump stop’ cap.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/jG7Dcq5Wg9 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 5, 2023

