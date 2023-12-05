Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA: Israeli troops have expanded their offensive into southern Gaza, prompting a UN warning of an “even more hellish scenario” as fighting pushes civilians into a steadily shrinking area of the besieged territory.
#HAMAS ATTACK: Digital devices and documents retrieved from Hamas militants after the 7 October attack reveal years of planning and a very high level of “detail and readiness”, Israeli intelligence officers say.
#MIGRANTS: British Home Secretary James Cleverly has outlined a raft of new restrictions on legal migration which he said will slash the number of people arriving in Britain by 300,000 a year.
Baseball caps are being trialled as part of the new garda uniform in three stations to see whether or not they will become a permanent fixture.
Gardaí taking part in the pilot will be trying out two different styles – a soft baseball cap and a ‘bump stop cap’.
The three stations taking part are Ballinasloe and Bantry in Co Cork, and Terenure in Dublin.
From tomorrow, we will begin a pilot of new operational uniform baseball caps in three stations: Ballinasloe Co. Galway, Terenure, Dublin and Bantry, Co. Cork.— Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 5, 2023
The pilot will include two sample caps: a soft baseball cap and a ‘bump stop’ cap.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/jG7Dcq5Wg9
(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site