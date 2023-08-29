Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alf Harvey Sisters Philomenia and Emmanuelle, Megan O’Malley from Wexford and Ciara Julia Ryan from Rathdowney, at the Electric Picnic Press Recce day Alf Harvey

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Firefighters at a wildfire near the Greek town of Alexandroupolis. Alamy Stock Photo

#FLORIDA Hurricane Idalia barreled towards the west coast of Florida today, triggering mass evacuation orders and flood alerts as authorities warned the storm could strengthen to “extremely dangerous” levels before landfall.

#AUSTRALIA A neurosurgeon investigating a woman’s mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital said she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient’s brain.

#FRANCE One of the main unions representing French air traffic controllers is calling for strike action on 15 September, during the Rugby World Cup.

#WAGNER A private burial was held for Yevgeny Prigozhin, ending a tumultuous journey from St Petersburg street thug to Kremlin-financed mercenary leader, following a suspicious plane crash.

#UK Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary slammed the UK’s National Air Traffic Service (NATS) for the “unacceptable” disruption caused over the past two days following a technical fault.

#GREECE A forest blaze in Greece is “the largest wildfire ever recorded in the EU” and the bloc is mobilising nearly half its firefighting air wing to tackle it, a European Commission spokesman has said.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo A supermoon rising behind the lighthouse at Ballycotton, Co. Cork in 2021 Alamy Stock Photo

A full moon appearing above Ireland this week will be the rare combination of a supermoon and a blue moon for the first time in 14 years, Astronomy Ireland has announced.

The group has encouraged the public to watch the skies tonight, Wednesday and Thursday for the rare celestial event.

When a full moon happens around the time that the moon is closest to Earth, it is called a supermoon.

There are usually three supermoons every year but this week will see a supermoon occur during a blue moon, when a second full moon occurs during one calendar month.

This hasn’t happened since 2009, and won’t happen again until 2037.