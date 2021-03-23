#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

It’s your nightly news catch-up.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 9:02 PM
7 minutes ago 251 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5389805

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Extinction Rebellion 002 Extinction Rebellion’s Red Rebel Brigade, protesting outside Leinster House over imported fracked gas. Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • Health officials confirmed 371 new cases of Covid-19 and 24 further deaths linked to the virus.
  • The government published a revised edition of the Climate Action Bill, which commits to Ireland becoming carbon neutral by no later than 2050.
  • 26 bookings have already been made through Ireland’s online site for mandatory hotel quarantine. 
  • Central Mental Hospital staff engaged in standoff with gardaí over a mentally ill man’s admittance.
  • The Minister for Justice announced plans to reduce the waiting time for children born in Ireland, whose parents aren’t citizens, to gain citizenship.
  • Walk-in Covid-19 testing will shortly be introduced in areas with high coronavirus infection rates.
  • The UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary urged Stormont ministers to take action on rolling out abortion services before he steps in to order it.
  • The High Court ruled that a case about an investigation into the FAI can be heard in public for now.
  • The SDLP wrote to RTÉ to outline its “frustration and dismay” after not being represented in a TV debate on a United Ireland. 
  • Bundee Aki was banned for four games for his red card against England.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-tue-mar-23-2021 Lichfield Cathedral is illuminated with the words 'Reflect, Support, Hope' during the UK's National Day of Reflection on the anniversary of its first lockdown. Source: PA

#COLORADO: A 21-year-old man was charged with 10 counts of murder, a day after a mass shooting at a supermarket in the city of Boulder. 

#SPUTNIK: The European Medicines Agency is set to inspect facilities in Russia that are producing the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in the hopes of approving the jab for use in the European Union.

#REOPENING: Denmark announced plans to reopen most of society once everyone over 50 years old are vaccinated.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#VACCINES: A leading European Union official lashed out at AstraZeneca over a massive shortfall in vaccine doses produced for the bloc.

PARTING SHOT

Screenshot 2021-03-23 at 20.56.08 Source: Twitter

The Photos of Dublin Twitter account routinely provides fascinating glimpses back to how the capital looked in years gone by.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie