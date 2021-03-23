Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed 371 new cases of Covid-19 and 24 further deaths linked to the virus.
- The government published a revised edition of the Climate Action Bill, which commits to Ireland becoming carbon neutral by no later than 2050.
- 26 bookings have already been made through Ireland’s online site for mandatory hotel quarantine.
- Central Mental Hospital staff engaged in standoff with gardaí over a mentally ill man’s admittance.
- The Minister for Justice announced plans to reduce the waiting time for children born in Ireland, whose parents aren’t citizens, to gain citizenship.
- Walk-in Covid-19 testing will shortly be introduced in areas with high coronavirus infection rates.
- The UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary urged Stormont ministers to take action on rolling out abortion services before he steps in to order it.
- The High Court ruled that a case about an investigation into the FAI can be heard in public for now.
- The SDLP wrote to RTÉ to outline its “frustration and dismay” after not being represented in a TV debate on a United Ireland.
- Bundee Aki was banned for four games for his red card against England.
INTERNATIONAL
#COLORADO: A 21-year-old man was charged with 10 counts of murder, a day after a mass shooting at a supermarket in the city of Boulder.
#SPUTNIK: The European Medicines Agency is set to inspect facilities in Russia that are producing the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in the hopes of approving the jab for use in the European Union.
#REOPENING: Denmark announced plans to reopen most of society once everyone over 50 years old are vaccinated.
#VACCINES: A leading European Union official lashed out at AstraZeneca over a massive shortfall in vaccine doses produced for the bloc.
PARTING SHOT
The Photos of Dublin Twitter account routinely provides fascinating glimpses back to how the capital looked in years gone by.
