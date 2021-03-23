Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Extinction Rebellion’s Red Rebel Brigade, protesting outside Leinster House over imported fracked gas. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Lichfield Cathedral is illuminated with the words 'Reflect, Support, Hope' during the UK's National Day of Reflection on the anniversary of its first lockdown. Source: PA

#COLORADO: A 21-year-old man was charged with 10 counts of murder, a day after a mass shooting at a supermarket in the city of Boulder.

#SPUTNIK: The European Medicines Agency is set to inspect facilities in Russia that are producing the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in the hopes of approving the jab for use in the European Union.

#REOPENING: Denmark announced plans to reopen most of society once everyone over 50 years old are vaccinated.

#VACCINES: A leading European Union official lashed out at AstraZeneca over a massive shortfall in vaccine doses produced for the bloc.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Twitter

The Photos of Dublin Twitter account routinely provides fascinating glimpses back to how the capital looked in years gone by.