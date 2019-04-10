Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney on his way into a Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport today. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Former FAI CEO John Delaney refused to answer questions from the Oireachtas Sports Committee on the issue of his €100,000 loan to the Association.

refused to answer questions from the Oireachtas Sports Committee on the issue of his €100,000 loan to the Association. Health Minister Simon Harris has told the Oireachtas Health Committee that he stands over his decision to offer repeat smear tests .

. A Dublin mother, who was given a three-week jail sentence after her son missed more than 240 school days over two years, has been released to appeal her case.

over two years, has been released to appeal her case. The Attorney General of Ireland has postponed his trip to an event due to be held in the Sultan of Brunei -owned Dorchester Hotel in London.

-owned Dorchester Hotel in London. A person has been taken to hospital after presenting to a Dublin garda station with injuries following a stabbing incident.

incident. Ryanair has apologised after it refused a prominent Arab Spring activist permission to board a flight in Berlin this morning.

has apologised after it refused a prominent Arab Spring activist permission to board a flight in Berlin this morning. An owl which went missing from its home in Co Kildare on Friday evening has been found and returned home.

which went missing from its home in Co Kildare on Friday evening has been found and returned home. Criminals behind a suspected arson attack on cars believed to belong to off-duty gardaí in county Louth have been condemned.

on cars believed to belong to off-duty gardaí in county Louth have been condemned. A taxi driver who sexually assaulted three young women within two weeks has had his case adjourned to allow for the preparation of a psychological report.

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharing some LOLs ahead of today's summit in Brussels Source: Leon Neal via PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leaders of other EU states are in Brussels this afternoon for an emergency Brexit summit. You can catch live updates here.

#ISRAEL: Benny Gantz, the main challenger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, conceded defeat today in the country’s election.

#BLACKHOLE: The first ever image of a black hole, showing the event horizon, has been released.

PARTING SHOT

As mentioned above, British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leaders of other EU states leaders are at an emergency Brexit summit today.

Merkel, May and Tusk shared some actual LOLs ahead of the summit meeting.

The German Chancellor showed the other leaders something on her iPad as they gathered, with apparent hilarity ensuing.

