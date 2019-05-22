Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man in his 20s been killed in a shooting in Darndale, north Dublin this afternoon.
- In the trial of two boys accused of the murder of Ana Kriegel, the court was today shown video interviews conducted by gardaí with Boy B following his arrest.
- Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has been criticised on the floor of the Seanad over a personal injury lawsuit she has taken against a Dublin hotel.
- Communications Minister Richard Bruton has said that a potential “porn block law” needs to be considered but that privacy issues are also a concern.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has said there are no plans to legalise cannabis in Ireland.
- A man has been jailed for nine years for a “hugely damaging” and abusive sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
- The family of a teenage boy who was detained by gardaí in Dublin on Sunday evening has made a complaint to the Garda Ombudsman about the incident.
- A man in his 40s has been found guilty of harassing four teenage girls on a bus, after telling them racist and sexist jokes before sexually assaulting one of them.
- One of Ireland’s largest waste disposal companies has announced plans to grow its workforce by 100 new jobs in a multi-million euro investment.
INTERNATIONAL
#T MAY: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will be published on Friday.
#LOVE ISLAND: ITV is to offer this year’s Love Island contestants a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home from the show.
#BRITISH STEEL: British Steel has collapsed after the government said last-ditch talks with its owners failed to secure a financial rescue.
PARTING SHOT
To infinity and beyond.
Dublin student Adam Kelly (17) is set to have an asteroid named after him after taking a top prize at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.
Along with a $3,000 cash prize and an asteroid named after him, Kelly will also be one of 25 students attending the week-long Stockholm international youth science seminar where nobel prize-winning scientists will be in attendance.
COMMENTS