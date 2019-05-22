Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting this afternoon Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London for the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#T MAY: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will be published on Friday.

#LOVE ISLAND: ITV is to offer this year’s Love Island contestants a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home from the show.

#BRITISH STEEL: British Steel has collapsed after the government said last-ditch talks with its owners failed to secure a financial rescue.

PARTING SHOT

To infinity and beyond.

Dublin student Adam Kelly (17) is set to have an asteroid named after him after taking a top prize at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.

17-year-old Dublin student Adam Kelly Source: Keith Arkins

Along with a $3,000 cash prize and an asteroid named after him, Kelly will also be one of 25 students attending the week-long Stockholm international youth science seminar where nobel prize-winning scientists will be in attendance.