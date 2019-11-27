Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tractors getting a garda escort from Stephen's Green as they start to leave Dublin city centre Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Minister for Sport Shane Ross has said the independent report into the FAI has been referred to An Garda Síochána.

has been referred to An Garda Síochána. Farmers in Dublin city centre have begun to leave after a tractor demonstration near the Dáil that had been ongoing since yesterday.

in Dublin city centre have begun to leave after a tractor demonstration near the Dáil that had been ongoing since yesterday. Comedian Al Porter has walked free from court after a charge for sexually assaulting a young man at a Dublin venue was dropped today.

has walked free from court after a charge for sexually assaulting a young man at a Dublin venue was dropped today. Patients on trolleys have been moved out of University Hospital Limerick ’s overcrowded Emergency Department, following an inspection by a fire officer.

’s overcrowded Emergency Department, following an inspection by a fire officer. A boil water notice has been issued in Co Cork estimated to impact around 9,500 people in the south east of the county.

has been issued in Co Cork estimated to impact around 9,500 people in the south east of the county. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he is concerned about the increase in right-wing extremism in Ireland.

in Ireland. Gardaí are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man found at a residence in Dublin this morning.

of a 55-year-old man found at a residence in Dublin this morning. MDMA worth an estimated €60,000 was seized by Revenue at Dublin Airport.

worth an estimated €60,000 was seized by Revenue at Dublin Airport. The jury in the trial of parents accused of allowing FGM to be carried out on their daughter have been told they have to make an “immensely important decision”.

INTERNATIONAL

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holds redacted copies of the Department for International Trade's UK-US Trade and Investment Working Group report following a speech about the NHS Source: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

#RIP: Australian writer and broadcaster Clive James has died at the age of 80.

#CORBYN: UK’s Labour Party has accused the Conservatives of negotiating a secret trade deal with the US to open up the NHS to American pharmaceutical companies.

#COMMISSION: The European Parliament has voted to approve the new European Commission.

#BUZZFEED: US motivational speaker Tony Robbins is taking legal action against news site Buzzfeed in the Irish courts over a series of articles about his alleged behaviour.

PARTING SHOT

The Royal Bank of Scotland has launched an online banking app today – and called it Bó which is the Irish word for ‘cow’.

The bank does not acknowledge the Irish translation in its statement about the new app, but it goes into detail about the fada on the o, which is the accent used as Gaeilge to elongate vowel sounds.

Royal Bank of Scotland launched its standalone digital banking service called Bó to help customers budget and save better, alerting them if they overspend https://t.co/twY81aCRNf pic.twitter.com/VZUyhmJlfr — Reuters (@Reuters) November 27, 2019 Source: Reuters /Twitter

RBS says that ‘Bó’ is pronounced “the same way you would go, low, yo, mow, row, dough! It’s the fada (the acute accent) over the o that turns the ‘o’ into an ‘oh’ sound”.

“So we’re Bó or Bo. We’re most definitely not BO.”