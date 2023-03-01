Advertisement

Wednesday 1 March 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
5 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Holly Cairns 009 Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Holly Cairns at the Tara Building for her first speech as new leader of the Social Democrats Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

rescuers-stand-near-debris-of-trains-after-a-collision-in-tempe-about-376-kilometres-235-miles-north-of-athens-near-larissa-city-greece-wednesday-march-1-2023-rescuers-searched-wednesday-thro Alamy Stock Photo Rescuers stand near debris of trains after a collision in Tempe, Greece Alamy Stock Photo

#RIP: A major search for the missing two-month-old child of a British aristocrat and her partner has ended in tragedy as police announced they had found the remains of a baby.

#GREECE: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said a “tragic human error” was likely responsible for a train collision that has left at least 38 dead.

#BRYANT: LA County  has agreed to pay the widow of Kobe Bryant nearly $29 million after first responders shared photos taken at the site of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA superstar.

#UKRAINE: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his country “fully supports” Beijing’s proposals for ending the Ukraine war.

PARTING SHOT

Big news for Ed Sheeran fans. 

The singer has announced a show at Dublin’s 3Arena on 30 March as part of a surprise mini-tour of the UK and Europe to promote his next album.

