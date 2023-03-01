Man (60s) charged over fatal attack in Kilkenny on Monday night

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his sixties has been charged over a fatal attack in Kilkenny City on Monday night.
The man who died, aged in his 30s, was found at a house at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road at around 6pm following a suspected stabbing.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man who has been charged is set to appear before Carlow District Court at 2pm this afternoon.
