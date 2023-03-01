Advertisement

Wednesday 1 March 2023
A man was found dead at a house in the city following a suspected stabbing.
# Kilkenny
Man (60s) charged over fatal attack in Kilkenny on Monday night
He is due to appear before Carlow District Court this afternoon.
2.9k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his sixties has been charged over a fatal attack in Kilkenny City on Monday night.

The man who died, aged in his 30s, was found at a house at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road at around 6pm following a suspected stabbing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who has been charged is set to appear before Carlow District Court at 2pm this afternoon.

Author
Sarah McGuinness
