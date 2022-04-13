Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Garda forensic officers near Connaughton Road, Sligo, today. Source: Alamy

Two separate investigations are currently underway in Sligo following the deaths of two men in separate incidents in a 24-hour period.

following the deaths of two men in separate incidents in a 24-hour period. The VAT rate was cut from 13.5% to 9% on energy bills until the end of October.

was cut from 13.5% to 9% on energy bills until the end of October. A woman her 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman (80s) was found in Dublin.

on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman (80s) was found in Dublin. Hotel beds being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees are set to revert to tourist use ahead of the summer season.

are set to revert to tourist use ahead of the summer season. Plans to regulate the sale and distribution of turf from September have been paused, Leo Varadkar told Fine Gael TDs this evening.

from September have been paused, Leo Varadkar told Fine Gael TDs this evening. A man who suffered extensive injuries in a suspected homophobic attack said that more needs to be done to tackle hate-related violence.

said that more needs to be done to tackle hate-related violence. Nine landlords were sanctioned by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Exhumation of bodies from another mass grave in Bucha today. Source: Pavlo Bahmut via Alamy

#UKRAINE: Russia’s defence ministry claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Mariupol. Top Ukrainian officials insist the vital port city is still resisting.

#NEW YORK: Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting 10 people on a packed subway car, following a day-long manhunt for the fugitive gunman.

#UK: Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has chosen a trial in front of a jury in the UK Crown Court to face four charges of indecent exposure.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

What a night for WNT 🙌



And typical of this team, they share it with their fans 👏#SWEIRL | #COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/z5fokmw3Zx — FAI Women (@FAIWomen) April 13, 2022

Relive the highs of Ireland’s monumental result away to Sweden yesterday with Emma Duffy’s account of how the current squad is inspiring the next generation.