Wednesday 13 April 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here is what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 8:52 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

gardai-forensic-officers-put-a-pair-of-jeans-into-an-evidence-bag-in-a-field-near-the-scene-in-connaughton-road-sligo-ireland-following-the-death-of-michael-snee-picture-date-wednesday-april-13 Garda forensic officers near Connaughton Road, Sligo, today. Source: Alamy

  • Two separate investigations are currently underway in Sligo following the deaths of two men in separate incidents in a 24-hour period.
  • The VAT rate was cut from 13.5% to 9% on energy bills until the end of October.
  • A woman her 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman (80s) was found in Dublin.
  • Hotel beds being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees are set to revert to tourist use ahead of the summer season.
  • Plans to regulate the sale and distribution of turf from September have been paused, Leo Varadkar told Fine Gael TDs this evening.
  • A man who suffered extensive injuries in a suspected homophobic attack said that more needs to be done to tackle hate-related violence.
  • Nine landlords were sanctioned by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

INTERNATIONAL

bucha-kyiv-region-north-eastern-ukraine-on-april-13-2022-exhumation-of-bodies-from-another-mass-grave-where-civilians-killed-by-russian-occupants-are-buried-is-carried-out-in-bucha-kyiv-region Exhumation of bodies from another mass grave in Bucha today. Source: Pavlo Bahmut via Alamy

#UKRAINE: Russia’s defence ministry claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Mariupol. Top Ukrainian officials insist the vital port city is still resisting.

#NEW YORK: Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting 10 people on a packed subway car, following a day-long manhunt for the fugitive gunman.

#UK: Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has chosen a trial in front of a jury in the UK Crown Court to face four charges of indecent exposure.

PARTING SHOT

Relive the highs of Ireland’s monumental result away to Sweden yesterday with Emma Duffy’s account of how the current squad is inspiring the next generation.  

