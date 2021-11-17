Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sun sets at Stormont as negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocal continue. Source: PA

The Chief Medical Officer said the “responsible thing” is not to plan Christmas parties.

said the “responsible thing” is not to plan Christmas parties. A further 3,633 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

were confirmed in Ireland. A man was arrested in connection with a fireworks incident in Galway which saw a woman sustain serious injuries.

incident in Galway which saw a woman sustain serious injuries. The Taoiseach and Labour leader Alan Kelly had a row in the Dáil.

It was announced that antigen tests will be free for schools and close contacts, but not the wider public.

will be free for schools and close contacts, but not the wider public. An AK47 firearm and ammo were seized by Gardaí in Cavan.

firearm and ammo were seized by Gardaí in Cavan. Cases were brought to the High Court to quash elements of the Mother and Baby Homes Report.

Tallaght hospital suffered a power outage , forcing appointments to be cancelled.

, forcing appointments to be cancelled. A man was sent for trial accused of sending sexually explicit videos to Fine Gael TD.

INTERNATIONAL

The giant puppet Amare at the 'Open Festival' in The Hague in the Netherlands. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#VACCINE: Pharmaceutical giant Novavax applied for authorisation for their coronavirus vaccine in the European Union with a decision possible “within weeks”, Europe’s drugs regulator said today.

#UK: Boris Johnson admitted making mistakes in the handling of the Owen Paterson case as he risked a fresh clash with Tory MPs over plans to ban them from paid political consultancy work.

#BREXIT: Amazon told customers it will stop accepting payments made using UK Visa credit cards next year due to high fees. The high fee costs are understood to be a result of Brexit.

PARTING SHOT

My partner @MrCDPJoyce hadn’t seen his mum for 2 years as she moved to Australia nov 2019 and then covid happened. When she told me she was moving home we got to plan the best surprise ever… ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wXYXymvwx3 — Lucinda Dryzek (@Littlelucyd) November 16, 2021

Actress Lucinda Dryzek has shared a brief (but emotion packed) video of her partner being reunited with his mother for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ciarán Joyce, who is also an actor, had not seen his mother for two years as she emigrated to Australia in November 2019.