Wednesday 17 November 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

brexit Sun sets at Stormont as negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocal continue. Source: PA

  • The Chief Medical Officer said the “responsible thing” is not to plan Christmas parties.
  • A further 3,633 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • A man was arrested in connection with a fireworks incident in Galway which saw a woman sustain serious injuries.
  • The Taoiseach and Labour leader Alan Kelly had a row in the Dáil.
  • It was announced that antigen tests will be free for schools and close contacts, but not the wider public.
  • An AK47 firearm and ammo were seized by Gardaí in Cavan.
  • Cases were brought to the High Court to quash elements of the Mother and Baby Homes Report.
  • Tallaght hospital suffered a power outage, forcing appointments to be cancelled.
  • A man was sent for trial accused of sending sexually explicit videos to Fine Gael TD.

INTERNATIONAL

two-children-are-seen-standing-up-of-a-ship-container-to-see-the-giant-puppet-closer-amare-a-new-cultural-hub-in-the-center-of-the-hague-has-organized-as-a-part-of-its-open-festival-the-visit-of-t The giant puppet Amare at the 'Open Festival' in The Hague in the Netherlands. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#VACCINE: Pharmaceutical giant Novavax applied for authorisation for their coronavirus vaccine in the European Union with a decision possible “within weeks”, Europe’s drugs regulator said today.

#UK: Boris Johnson admitted making mistakes in the handling of the Owen Paterson case as he risked a fresh clash with Tory MPs over plans to ban them from paid political consultancy work.

#BREXIT: Amazon told customers it will stop accepting payments made using UK Visa credit cards next year due to high fees. The high fee costs are understood to be a result of Brexit.

PARTING SHOT

Actress Lucinda Dryzek has shared a brief (but emotion packed) video of her partner being reunited with his mother for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ciarán Joyce, who is also an actor, had not seen his mother for two years as she emigrated to Australia in November 2019.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

