Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#LIBYA Libya is reeling in the wake of floodwaters that broke dams and washed away neighbourhoods and fears more than 5,000 could be dead.
#VIETNAM At least 56 people have died in a fire at an apartment block in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.
#EU European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivered her annual state of the union address, focusing on economic concerns, climate change and EU expansion.
A new temporary exhibition is opening at the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks tomorrow all about GAA.
The GAA: People, Objects & Stories exhibition will give “a new perspective on Ireland’s largest sporting organisation”, with displays dating from the 15th century to the present day looking at the influence of the GAA on Ireland through social history, design and popular culture.
