Wednesday 13 September 2023
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your round-up of today’s news.
38 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

book of kells protest 02 Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie Students protest rent increases outside the Book of Kells Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

  • RTÉ is introducing a recruitment freeze and spending cutbacks amid ongoing concerns about the State broadcaster’s financial situation. 
  • Suspected trafficking for organ removal was recorded for the first time in Ireland last year, according to a new anti-trafficking report from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.
  • The Garda Representative Association voted almost 99% in favour of a motion expressing no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
  • Diverting traffic away from the parts of the quays and dedicating more space to bus and cycle lanes form key parts of proposals to overhaul road use in Dublin city centre.
  • Students blocked access to the Book of Kells exhibition in Trinity today in a protest against rent increases
  • The Irish embassy in France has warned Irish citizens about an outbreak of botulism connected to a wine bar in the city of Bordeaux.
  • Local councillors will soon be able to receive compensation up to €2,500 for personal security measures in response to safety concerns.

THE WORLD

screenshot.1694633361.6009 PA Storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns, the destruction appeared greatest in Derna city PA

#LIBYA Libya is reeling in the wake of floodwaters that broke dams and washed away neighbourhoods and fears more than 5,000 could be dead. 

#VIETNAM At least 56 people have died in a fire at an apartment block in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.

#EU European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivered her annual state of the union address, focusing on economic concerns, climate change and EU expansion.

PARTING SHOT

A new temporary exhibition is opening at the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks tomorrow all about GAA.

The GAA: People, Objects & Stories exhibition will give “a new perspective on Ireland’s largest sporting organisation”, with displays dating from the 15th century to the present day looking at the influence of the GAA on Ireland through social history, design and popular culture.

NO FEE NMI GAA 4 Marc O'Sullivan Marc O'Sullivan

Lauren Boland
