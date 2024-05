NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

A sunset in Dublin Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

The Irish government is planning to officially recognise the State of Palestine on 21 May.

on 21 May. A review is set to consider a second emergency department in the midwest due to pressures at the ED in University Hospital Limerick.

in the midwest due to pressures at the ED in University Hospital Limerick. A man in his 20s died after a scrambler bike crash in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

died after a scrambler bike crash in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. Tents pitched by international protection applicants along the Grand Canal in Dublin were removed this morning, with the affected individuals offered alternative accommodation.

in Dublin were removed this morning, with the affected individuals offered alternative accommodation. Nearly half of septic tanks that were inspected last year failed the inspection.

that were inspected last year failed the inspection. New figures show 20 measles cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date this year.

have been confirmed in Ireland to date this year. UCC is to divest from an Israeli company following engagement with its students’ union regarding the university’s position on Gaza.

THE WORLD

A protest in Malmo this afternoon against Israel's participation in Eurovision Daragh Brophy / The Journal Daragh Brophy / The Journal / The Journal

#GAZA Israel is pushing forward with plans for ground assaults on Rafah despite the US threatening to curtail its supply of weapons.

#US Stormy Daniels returned to the witness stand in Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

#SWEDEN A small cohort of Irish Eurovision fans joined a major protest in Malmö this afternoon calling for Israel to be expelled from the song contest as it continues its months-long bombardment of Gaza.

PARTING SHOT

