Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#TURKEY The death toll from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its multiple aftershocks rose to more than 5,000 today as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.
#UK London Met Police officer David Carrick was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days for attacking a dozen women over a 17-year period.
#FRANCE Strikes continued in France today over an unpopular pension reform that would increase the retirement age.
Next week, readers are invited to join The Journal at a live panel discussion and Q&A in Dublin on the themes, stories and aftermath of our Redacted Lives podcast.
Redacted Lives follows the experiences of mothers who ended up in institutions because they became pregnant outside marriage, as well as people born into the system.
The panel will feature Órla Ryan, host and creator of the podcast, as well as Terri Harrison and Mary Harney, whose stories of survival and struggle to find truth and justice after their time in the mother and baby homes have now been heard by thousands of listeners.
All the details are available here. As space is limited, please email redactedlives@thejournal.ie with your name to request tickets, which are free of charge.
