Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo A sunset in Kinsale Alamy Stock Photo

The Department of Public Expenditure recommended the development of set sanctions for politicians who break ethics rules , including fixed penalty notices.

, including fixed penalty notices. A report by the Attorney General said the strategy pursued by the Government to limit pay-outs to people entitled to nursing home care was “sound, accurate and appropriate”.

to people entitled to nursing home care was “sound, accurate and appropriate”. Gardaí are investigating drone sightings at Dublin Airport after disruptions to thousands of passengers in recent days.

at Dublin Airport after disruptions to thousands of passengers in recent days. Dublin City Council granted permission for an overhaul of the Olympia Theatre’s facade but only after the owners backed down on key features of planned change.

but only after the owners backed down on key features of planned change. The Dublin International Film Festival launched its festival programme for 2023, announcing that it will host onscreen talents including Oscar-nominated Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Jane Seymour.

launched its festival programme for 2023, announcing that it will host onscreen talents including Oscar-nominated Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Jane Seymour. Passengers on public buses have returned to pre-pandemic levels, the National Transport Authority revealed.

have returned to pre-pandemic levels, the National Transport Authority revealed. A man was remanded in custody charged in connection with a ram raid at the Hugo Boss store on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

THE WORLD

Pierrick Villette / PA Images Protestors at a rally against an increase to the pension age in Paris, France Pierrick Villette / PA Images / PA Images

#TURKEY The death toll from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its multiple aftershocks rose to more than 5,000 today as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Advertisement

#UK London Met Police officer David Carrick was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days for attacking a dozen women over a 17-year period.

#FRANCE Strikes continued in France today over an unpopular pension reform that would increase the retirement age.

PARTING SHOT

Next week, readers are invited to join The Journal at a live panel discussion and Q&A in Dublin on the themes, stories and aftermath of our Redacted Lives podcast.

Redacted Lives follows the experiences of mothers who ended up in institutions because they became pregnant outside marriage, as well as people born into the system.

The panel will feature Órla Ryan, host and creator of the podcast, as well as Terri Harrison and Mary Harney, whose stories of survival and struggle to find truth and justice after their time in the mother and baby homes have now been heard by thousands of listeners.

All the details are available here. As space is limited, please email redactedlives@thejournal.ie with your name to request tickets, which are free of charge.