NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Music fans at the Forbidden Fruit festival this weekend Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the targeting of Taoiseach Simon Harris by protesters while campaigning in Co Mayo.

by protesters while campaigning in Co Mayo. A flight from Brussels to the United States diverted to Dublin Airport due to a medical issue onboard.

onboard. Contraception is to be made available for free for women up to the age of 35 from next month.

from next month. Nearly 140 people were arrested during the weekend for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

of alcohol or drugs. The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin intends to ask the Pope to designate a new cathedral and basilica in the city centre.

in the city centre. Social media companies and government regulators are not doing enough to battle disinformation during elections, an international expert in electoral security told The Journal.

THE WORLD

Flooding seen from above in Reichertshofen, Germany, on 2 June 2024 Alamy Alamy

#MEXICO Claudia Sheinbaum was elected Mexico’s new president, the first time a woman will hold the position.

#GERMANY Two people died and thousands more were evacuated in southern Germany due to widespread flooding.

#US Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, went on trial on gun charges in what is the first prosecution of a sitting president’s child.

PARTING SHOT

Netflix has released a new trailer for the second half of season three of Bridgerton, starring Irish actress Nicola Coughlan.