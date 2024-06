NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

James Joyce lookalike John Shevlin attends the Bloomsday Breakfast at Belvedere College in Dublin. Bloomsday is a celebration of James Joyce, observed annually worldwide on June 16, the day his 1922 novel Ulysses takes place in 1904. Alamy Stock Photo / Brian Lawless Alamy Stock Photo / Brian Lawless / Brian Lawless

In Ciutadella, Spain, a man clad in a sheepskin, carries a live ram around his shoulders as he spends the Sunday before the city's Saint John festival walking barefoot through the ancient streets. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

THE WORLD

#GAZA A rare day of relative calm was found in Gaza after a “tactical pause” by Israel.

#GERMANY A man wielding a pickaxe was shot by police in Hamburg hours before the city hosted a Euro 2024 match.

#PEACE SUMMIT A total of 80 countries jointly called for the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia’s war, though some key developing nations at a Swiss conference did not sign up.

#FRANCE France football team captain Kylian Mbappe warned that French politics faces a “crucial moment” with “extremists very close to power”..



We’ll end the week the way it began.

Fianna Fáil won the highest number of council seats in the local elections, prompting a question in some quarters: is the party back?

Our Political Editor Christina Finn weighs up the evidence here.