NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Simon Harris with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin. Tony Maxwell Tony Maxwell

THE WORLD

Police stand guard as Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters light flares in Amsterdam yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: UN peacekeepers alleged that the Israeli army damaged one of their south Lebanon positions in what they called a “deliberate and direct” action against their forces.

Advertisement

#TENSIONS:Israel sent planes to Amsterdam to bring football fans home after violent clashes in the Netherlands’ capital last night.

PARTING SHOT

So now we know that on 29 November, Ireland will go to the polls and decide the next batch of TDs.

That means we are officially in campaign coverage mode here at The Journal. Over the past few months, we have been compiling a candidate database for the general election and it is now LIVE.

The database contains pictures, biographies and social media profiles of over 500 candidates from the 43 constituencies around the country. Check out the database here.