ELECTION POSTERS ARE already springing up around the country ahead of Taoiseach Simon Harris’ visit to Áras an Uachtaráin to dissolve the Dáil today.

Because putting up posters is permitted on the day the polling day is fixed, campaigners were out in the early hours of this morning, so you can expect to see them on your commute.

Posters are permitted to be put up on the day the writ is moved by the minister, so erecting them after midnight is allowed as long as the minister signs the order at some point today.

Posters may be removed within seven days after polling day. Each violation of the law results in a €150 fine.

