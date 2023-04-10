Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#KENTUCKY Five people have been killed and at least six others hospitalised following a shooting targeting a bank in downtown Louisville.
#BIDEN US President Biden confirmed that he intends to run for re-election in 2024 but that he is “not prepared” to formally make the announcement to launch his campaign yet.
#MIDDLE EAST Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the country “will not allow the terrorist Hamas to establish itself in Lebanon” after rising tensions over the last week.
PARTING SHOT
US President Joe Biden will soon be landing in Ireland for a four-day whistlestop trip starting tomorrow.
Here’s a day-by-day look at what his plans are for the week.
