Monday 10 April 2023
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
5 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

low-evening-sun-over-portmagee-bay-county-kerry-ireland Alamy A sunset over Portmagee Bay in Co Kerry Alamy

  • An investigation has commenced into racist abuse directed at Wexford hurling captain Lee Chin.
  • PSNI officers were attacked with petrol bombs at dissident republican march in Derry.
  • Two young teenagers, a boy and a girl, were killed in a crash in Co Galway.
  • Ireland is to provide €450,000 in funding to a UN Food and Agriculture Organisation project supporting potato farming in Ukraine
  • Uisce Éireann said it was working to restore water supply after outages caused by a burst mains in Dublin.
  • Applications for 94 cost-rental apartments in Delgany, Co Wicklow are to open tomorrow.
  • A Status Yellow wind warning for six counties in the west and southwest of Ireland will come into effect on Wednesday.

THE WORLD

9c0f32d51f0141a197b618b8e80e4b31 PA Police in Louisville, Kentucky after a fatal shooting PA

#KENTUCKY Five people have been killed and at least six others hospitalised following a shooting targeting a bank in downtown Louisville.

#BIDEN US President Biden confirmed that he intends to run for re-election in 2024 but that he is “not prepared” to formally make the announcement to launch his campaign yet.

#MIDDLE EAST Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the country “will not allow the terrorist Hamas to establish itself in Lebanon” after rising tensions over the last week. 

PARTING SHOT

US President Joe Biden will soon be landing in Ireland for a four-day whistlestop trip starting tomorrow.

Here’s a day-by-day look at what his plans are for the week.

Lauren Boland
