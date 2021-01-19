#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 4:52 PM
Image: Shutterstock/BushAlex
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOSPITALISATIONS: The CEO of the HSE has warned that Ireland is now “well in the surge” for critical care after figures showed there are currently 1,954 people with Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals.

2. #RE-OPENING: Parents of children with special needs have called for clarity about the return of schools after unions expressed concerns about the safety of staff last night.

3. #VACCINATION: Cabinet has approved a plan to pay GPs and pharmacists almost €91 million to vaccinate 1.5 million people against Covid-19.

4. #WEATHER ADVISORY: Met Éireann has issued a nationwide “weather advisory” notice effective from midnight tonight, warning that it will turn colder tomorrow with conditions becoming increasingly wintry for the rest of the week.

5. #WHO: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that a “me-first” attitude of wealthy nations towards Covid-19 vaccines will prolong the pandemic. 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie