The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #HOSPITALISATIONS: The CEO of the HSE has warned that Ireland is now “well in the surge” for critical care after figures showed there are currently 1,954 people with Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals.
2. #RE-OPENING: Parents of children with special needs have called for clarity about the return of schools after unions expressed concerns about the safety of staff last night.
3. #VACCINATION: Cabinet has approved a plan to pay GPs and pharmacists almost €91 million to vaccinate 1.5 million people against Covid-19.
4. #WEATHER ADVISORY: Met Éireann has issued a nationwide “weather advisory” notice effective from midnight tonight, warning that it will turn colder tomorrow with conditions becoming increasingly wintry for the rest of the week.
5. #WHO: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that a “me-first” attitude of wealthy nations towards Covid-19 vaccines will prolong the pandemic.
