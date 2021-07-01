Your evening longread: Tilda Swinton on her career and pushing boundaries

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Tilda Swinton

The Oscar-winning actress talks about her career and how she’s been pushing boundaries for years.

(Read in Variety, approx 15 mins reading time)

Thirty years into her on-screen career, Swinton’s propensity for taking on daring roles is so intrinsic to her cachet as an actor that audiences have come to expect the unpredictable — and unrecognizable — whether it’s the ghoulish Minister Mason in Bong Joon Ho’s “Snowpiercer” or the liver-spotted socialite Madam D. in Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” There’s no shortage of irony that her performance as unraveling lawyer Karen Crowder in the 2007 drama “Michael Clayton” was one of her most conservative roles to date. And yet it is her character’s wordless collapse on a convention hall floor in the closing scenes that stands as the movie’s enduring and most haunting image.