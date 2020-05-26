Your evening longread: The strange illness that struck girls in a Mexican town

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The haunting of Girlstown

In March 2007, pupils at Girlstown, a boarding schoolin Mexico, began to experience strange symptoms, including nausea and fevers. What was going on?

(Vox, approx 20 mins reading time)

And then she told Loa Zavala what she thought was haunting Girlstown. “I see babies that have their cord, like fetuses,” Zitlali said. “Sometimes they are very ugly, bloody and with red eyes and a wrinkled face.” She said she lived in terror of the babies, but that sometimes they became angelic. “The last time I saw one, it was a baby with no face,” she said. “It was beside the Lord.” Loa Zavala was trained to stay calm. She knew she could handle this. Then Zitlali told her something that sounded like a warning: “We have to be careful with our eyes because with our eyes we can go to hell.”