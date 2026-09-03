A €295k tender is live for someone to manage a 'national conversation' about doing up the GPO

NEARLY €300,000 WILL be spent to oversee a “national conversation” on the development of the General Post Office (GPO) complex on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

In new tender documents published, the Office for Public Works (OPW) states that it is seeking experts “to facilitate a national conversation about the historical and future significance of the GPO Complex, through an engaging programme of events held in the GPO and elsewhere”.

Known for its public Post Office and the GPO Museum, the GPO Complex covers the equivalent of two GAA pitches or 25,000 square metres.

Originally the original headquarters for An Post, it first opened in 1818. Given its role as the national centre of communications, it subsequently became the headquarters for rebel leaders during the Easter Rising.

The tender states that the successful bidder and its experts will develop and manage a programme of non-statutory consultation, engagement and communication services involving key stakeholders and the public, to be delivered through a comprehensive, trackable communications strategy, and campaign development and delivery.

The tender states that the estimated cost of the work is €240,000, and when 23% VAT is included the estimated cost rises to €295,200.

The duration of the contract is two years.

This comes after the government transferred the ownership of the GPO Complex to the OPW in June, from the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said at the time that “the redevelopment of the GPO is of crucial importance to the nation. The complex’s history and heritage place it at the centre of Irish culture and bringing it back to glory is key to the rejuvenation of Dublin”.

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The General Post Office in 1916. Westropp, T.J. (1916) courtesy of the National Library of Ireland Westropp, T.J. (1916) courtesy of the National Library of Ireland

The tender states that it is anticipated that the project will incorporate at least some, or all of the following uses: public Post Office; significant cultural use/uses; public realm enhancements, office accommodation for government and retail elements within the existing retail footprint.

In the tender, the OPW explains that it has embarked on a process to bring forward proposals for the overall future GPO Complex redevelopment project but prior to the development of proposals a wide-ranging consultation process will be led by the OPW.

The tender states that in due course, the OPW will prepare detailed proposals for the future uses of the GPO Complex and these will be subject to approval by government.

The tender states that the overall future GPO Complex redevelopment project is of local, national and international importance.

It states that given the significance of the project, an early and durational process of engagement with a diverse range of stakeholders will allow for a broad range of ideas and considerations to inform the future redevelopment proposals.

It will require engagement at a local, regional, national and international level. This will include collaboration with communities in a creative, inclusive, and respectful manner.

The tender states that it is expected that the successful tenderer will use the spaces within and about the GPO Complex where appropriate, in addition to developing regional and international opportunities for engagement and feedback as part of the public consultation.

The successful bidder is to also design and manage all communication materials and develop an inclusive and imaginative way of gathering, analysing and collating feedback and information in support of the options appraisal process for the Strategic Assessment Report (SAR), Preliminary Business Case (PBC), and the Planning Permission/Consent process for the GPO Complex redevelopment.

The closing date for tenders is 10 October.

With reporting by Ottoline Spearman