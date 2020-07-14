Your evening longread: How the smash TV show I May Destroy You got made

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

I May Destroy You

The final episode of the fantastic series I May Destroy You aired on Monday. Whether you’ve seen it or not, this interview with its creator and lead actress Michaela Coel is a must-read.

(Vulture, approx 27 mins reading time)

I May Destroy You feels possible only because now, at the age of 32, Coel is in full creative control as its showrunner, director, star, and writer. She broke into TV at 28 with the first season of her fourth-wall-busting, BAFTA-award–winning comedy Chewing Gum , about a girl desperate to lose her virginity. While pulling an all-nighter drafting its second season in 2016, she took a break to meet up with a friend at a bar; Coel’s drink was spiked, and she was sexually assaulted by two men. She found herself returning to consciousness at the Fremantle Media production office, where she’d been working, her phone smashed, and finished the episode in what she would later learn was a drug-induced fugue state.