Your evening longread: Why some people choose to be childfree

Being childfree

Writer Emma Gannon writes about why she chose to be childfree – and the judgements that can come with that.

(approx 10 mins reading time)

For years, I had struggled to articulate why I felt so differently about being a mother compared to other thirtysomething women I knew. I realised it was because there had never been a language that moved beyond the claptrap and cliché to explain why women had decided to opt out of parenthood. (The stereotypes being that we were selfish, narcissistic, hedonistic, even.) As I replied to each message, it felt like a cloud had been lifted. That, finally, the decision to say no to being a mother could at last be celebrated.