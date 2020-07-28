Your evening longread: The Ben & Jerry's founders have a radical approach to business

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Ben & Jerry’s

The founders of the ice-cream brand Ben & Jerry’s are not your ordinary business people. They believe in making a difference – here’s how they do it.

(New York Times, approx 15 mins reading time)

I don’t think we ever had a disagreement about money. The most famous disagreement was about the size of the chunks in the ice cream. Ben is well known for his inability to smell and therefore his inability to taste. So he was always focused on texture in ice cream. He liked big chunks of cookies and candies. But I was the one making the ice cream, and it’s hard to put big chunks in ice cream, which is why no other ice cream companies do it. I was advocating that a larger number of smaller chunks be well distributed throughout the ice cream. Ben was insisting on bigger chunks. Ben was right.